Northern Ireland records hottest temperature on record at 31.2C

NORTHERN Ireland recorded its hottest temperature on record on Saturday afternoon as the mercury hit 31.2C in Ballywatticock, Co Down at 3.40pm. The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in the Republic of Ireland as well all parts of the UK - and forecasters believe it could be even warmer on Sunday.

But it was the hottest day ever on record in Northern Ireland with the 31.2C recorded in Ballywatticock beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C, reached on July 12, 1983 and June 3,0 1976.

In England, 30.7C was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, on Saturday, surpassing the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

The year's highest temperatures so far were also recorded in Usk, Monmouthshire, Wales, at 29.0C, and in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland, at 28.2C.

Met Eireann also confirmed the hottest day of the year so far in the Republic of Ireland with temperatures of 28.2C recorded at Mount Dillon, Roscommon.

The UK Met Office said that temperatures could get even higher in England and south Wales on Sunday as the summer heatwave continues.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Temperatures are expected to increase even further on Sunday, reaching highs of 33C in the south of the UK."

He added that an extended hot spell of weather is expected to last for much of the week ahead, adding: "It's going to mean that people are really going to feel the effects of the heat as we go through this week."