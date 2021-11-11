| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland operations face cancellation as Covid numbers in hospital rise

MLA warns of ‘bleak winter’ as she seeks more support for patients whose surgery is shelved

Paula Bradshaw. Credit: Freddie Parkinson Expand

Close

Paula Bradshaw. Credit: Freddie Parkinson

Paula Bradshaw. Credit: Freddie Parkinson

Paula Bradshaw. Credit: Freddie Parkinson

Lisa Smyth

Health bosses are preparing to cancel a raft of operations as the pressure mounts on our fragile health service.

A senior source said they expect the cancellations to happen “imminently” as the number of Covid patients being admitted to hospital continues to rise.

Most Watched

Privacy