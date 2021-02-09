Northern Ireland leaders won’t be travelling to US for St Patrick’s Day as Sinn Féin tells Taoiseach to do the same

Northern Ireland leaders Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster will not be travelling to the US for St Patrick’s Day as Sinn Féin urged the Taoiseach to do the same.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said Ms O’Neill will not be travelling to Washington for the annual visit, where leaders from Northern Ireland normally join the Taoiseach in meeting the US President.

“Michelle O’Neill has been very clear and as co-leader of the Assembly in the North, along with Arlene Foster, that she will not be travelling to the White House this St Patrick’s Day,” he said.

Read More

Mr Doherty reiterated calls that Mr Martin should not travel, saying travelling to Washington would not be a good judgment of the public mood.

“I think it’s important in terms of the context and where we’re at in this point in time, not where we were in April or May or June or July 2020, but where we’re at now.

“We’re at the third phase of this virus, we have seen huge amount of sacrifice and it’s been a prolonged phase and a prolonged wave. I think the message is wrong at this point in time,” he added.

Meanwhile he said Ms O’Neill was “completely entitled” to travel to Dublin for the vote to elect a new Taoiseach last summer, despite the party now calling for Micheál Martin to not go on the US visit.

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland faced backlash when she travelled from Belfast to Dublin when Mr Martin became Taoiseach.

However Mr Doherty told Independent.ie that she was “completely entitled” to travel as there was a parliamentary party meeting taking place and denied that it is hypocritical for the party to now be calling on Mr Martin to not travel to the US for St Patrick’s Day.

“Michelle O’ Neill was completely entitled to travel, she travelled for a parliamentary party meeting of the party, she’s the vice president of the party and that is within the guidelines,” he said.

“At that time, some meetings were able to be hosted in the large room that the Convention Centre offered us.”

Read More

Online Editors