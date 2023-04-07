Nora Forster, wife of singer John Lydon, dies aged 80 after long battle with Alzheimer’s

The former Sex Pistols frontman was his wife’s full-time carer and dedicated Eurosong entry to her

John Lydon and Nora Forster attend "The Public Image is Rotten" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 21, 2017 in New York City

John Lydon’s bandmates in Public Image Ltd have asked the public to respect his grief following the death of his wife, Nora Forster (80), from Alzheimer’s disease.

Lydon, the former Sex Pistols frontman, was his wife’s full-time carer following the diagnosis.

He raised awareness of the condition through his recent attempt to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023 with a song he dedicated to Forster.

A statement posted to Lydon’s Twitter account said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades – has passed away.

“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years, in which time John had become her full-time carer.

“Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heartfelt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”

Forster was the daughter of wealthy German publisher Franz Karl Maier who worked for news outlets including Der Spiegel and Der Tagesspiegel.

Lydon (67) has said he first met Forster in 1975 at the late artist Malcolm McLaren’s clothing shop in London.

In January, Lydon told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that they had been together for 45 years.

The song for his Eurovision bid was titled Hawaii in tribute to a trip they took together, as he said it was a memory that stood out in her mind.

“As I say in the song, old journeys end and some begin again, but this is the beginning of a new journey with us,” he said.

“And, oddly enough, as bad as Alzheimer’s is, there are great moments of tenderness between us. And I tried to capture that in the song, and so it’s not all waiting for the Grim Reaper.

“I can see her personality in her eyes. She lets me know that it’s the communication skills that are letting her down.

“And I’m just blessed really that I can be there and catch on to that and maybe share that information as this progresses – as we know it will – to its ultimate sad demise.

“Pass something useful on to other people. It’s a subject that I’m so firmly tied up and wrapped up and connected to that I care now for all of its victims – particularly to spouses that have to endure this.”