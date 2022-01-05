Nollaig na mBan: What is it and how is it being celebrated?

Nollaig na mBan is traditionally celebrated on January 6 and is a day in which all women are relieved of house chores. Photo: Independent/NPA archive

Known in Ireland as Little Christmas or Nollaig na mBan, January 6 is regarded as the end of the Christmas season.

Originally celebrated as the Feast of the Epiphany, or Three Kings’ Day, January 6 is a Christian feast which marks the visit of the three wise men to Bethlehem after the birth of Christ.

How is it celebrated?

Traditional Irish celebration of Nollaig na mBan focuses more on the role of the woman in the household, relieving her of the household chores and leaving the work up to the men for the day.

It is a day when women would head to the pub and “inhabit this man’s domain without shame” according to Irish actress and writer Sheila Flitton.

Women would call to the houses of their friends to chat, relax in each other's company and enjoy some last pieces of Christmas cake.

In the modern day where more men are becoming involved in housework, the tradition is celebrated by acknowledging the role and accomplishments of women in our society.

Irish people now often associate January 6 with the end of the Christmas season, and the tree and decorations are taken down for another year.

This is due to the old, traditional superstition that it was bad luck to pack away the tree and decorations before the 12th day of Christmas, which falls on January 5.

What is there to do?

In the current Covid-19 environment, not very many physical events are taking place, but there are some great online events marking the day.

TED is hosting its inaugural TEDxMerrionSquareWomen – an online, free webinar with speakers Catherine O’Keefe, Susannah Healy, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, Sally Murphy and Rachel Reidy.

The Irish Writers’ Centre is also hosting an online event for Nollaig na mBan entitled: Emergence, Empowerment, Evolution to celebrate the achievements of women in Ireland and internationally.

