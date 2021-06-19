Noah Donohoe to be celebrated one year on from death

Noah vanished from his south Belfast home on June 21 last year.. Credit: Kevin Scott

Memorial events will take place across Northern Ireland to mark the first anniversary of the disappearance of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe.

Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College, vanished from his south Belfast home on June 21 last year.

Following an extensive search operation, the teenager’s body was found in the storm drain in the north of the city, close to the M2 motorway, six days later.

His mother, Fiona, and other family members will hold a special candle-lit vigil on Cave Hill on Monday, the first anniversary of the 14-year-old’s death.

In February, family and supporters climbed the mountain to lay a large blue heart at the top to raise awareness of his disappearance and death.

Fiona Donohoe’s sister Niamh said this week: “With Noah’s first anniversary fast approaching we intend to celebrate his 14 beautiful years with us.

"From 9pm on Monday, June 21 we will gather at Cave Hill.

"We are honoured to have some amazing and talented musicians lining the route from the Hightown Road entrance to the top and, at dusk, weather permitting, we intend to light up the sky to mark the occasion.

“The blue heart, synonymous with Noah’s campaign, will also be on display on the side of Cave Hill for Belfast and beyond to remember him,” she added.

"This past year has been unbearable for us but Noah’s army gives us strength and support to fight another day and for that we will always be eternally grateful.”

In Fiona’s native Strabane, a remembrance ceremony will be held at the town’s Community Garden on Sunday at 2pm.

A tree planting ceremony will take place while a stone will also be placed as a lasting memorial to Noah from the people of Strabane, where many of Noah’s relatives still live.

Council buildings in Derry City and Strabane District will also be lit up in blue on Monday to mark Noah’s anniversary.

The events have been organised by local independent councillor Raymond Barr.

“Noah went missing on Father’s Day last year and it’s fitting that we will be remembering him on Sunday, the eve of his first anniversary,” he said.

Fiona has set up dedicated Twitter and Facebook pages to help people share information about what may have happened to her son and remember him.

Over the past year she has also established the Noah Donohoe Foundation to support the causes and issues that the teenager cared about, which has received over £47,000 in donations so far.

In February, the PSNI launched a probe into how access was gained to the storm drain where Noah was found.

The investigation will take place in addition to the coroner’s inquest into the schoolboy’s death, scheduled for January 2022.

Noah's disappearance led to a wide-scale search operation across Belfast, involving police, community rescue teams and the local community.

Police have said there was no reason to suspect foul play in his death, but Noah's family have continued to call for answers.