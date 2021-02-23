| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Noah Donohoe's mother shows incredible bravery as she continues search for answers amid every parent's darkest nightmare

Nicola Anderson

Fiona Donohoe shares pain of son’s death in emotional interview

Fiona Donohoe and her late son Noah Expand

Close

Fiona Donohoe and her late son Noah

Fiona Donohoe and her late son Noah

Fiona Donohoe and her late son Noah

He was a young boy with “the heart of a lion”, one of his teachers said.

His talents spanned a remarkable range – from being able to play the cello well to his great skills at rugby and basketball. He could fit 25 hours into his day. And for his mother, he was the light of her life. Her only child.

When Noah Donohoe disappeared on a June day last year, it was a mother’s darkest nightmare. Fiona Donohoe’s pain has had no end. How she has endured it is beyond the comprehension of any parent.

Most Watched

Privacy