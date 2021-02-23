He was a young boy with “the heart of a lion”, one of his teachers said.

His talents spanned a remarkable range – from being able to play the cello well to his great skills at rugby and basketball. He could fit 25 hours into his day. And for his mother, he was the light of her life. Her only child.

When Noah Donohoe disappeared on a June day last year, it was a mother’s darkest nightmare. Fiona Donohoe’s pain has had no end. How she has endured it is beyond the comprehension of any parent.

The six never-ending days and nights when she did not know what had happened to the 14-year-old boy and where he was.

And then, came the worst possible outcome, with the unspeakable horror of learning that his body had been discovered, naked, deep inside a 1km-long storm drain in north Belfast, across the city from his home.

Noah had drowned.

In what was described by PSNI Superintendent Muir Clarke at the time as “one of the most unusual missing persons inquiries” he had ever dealt with, Noah’s belongings and some of his clothes were found discarded along the route of his final journey.

Barely able to speak at times amid the depths of her harrowing grief, Fiona’s courage and dignity was immense as she spoke of her suffering and of her determination to find out the truth of what happened to her beloved son.

For a youngster who had loved rugby so much, it seemed appropriate that she had sat down with former Ireland international Tommy Bowe for a TV interview on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM to say that she has not given up in her quest for answers around his death.

“Oh I miss him so much, his hugs and his love,” she said.

Deeply emotional, she said she had “so many issues” with the police search and the fact it took so long to locate her son’s body.

“I have so many issues over the search and the police strategy and how it took six days.”

Still just 14 years old, there was bitter poignancy in how Fiona revealed that Noah had been afraid of the dark. The storm drain was “pitch black”, she said.

Police told Fiona that Noah went 950m into the storm drain and Fiona says she believes he “may have thought there was another way out”.

“He was found 20 metres from another manhole yet it took six days. I have questions to the police about why it took six days – what was their strategy,” Fiona said.

The bond between the single mother and her only child was very close. And so, when he failed to phone her at the agreed time, she instantly knew something was wrong.

“As a parent I had that feeling and something I felt just wasn’t right,” Fiona said.

“I didn’t want to phone the police because I knew if I did that, I was making it real that something wasn’t right.”

However she did contact the police, with huge numbers of the general public turning out to help the family locate the missing boy.

His bike was found in a cul-de-sac 24 hours after the police search began, and two eyewitnesses came forward to say they had seen a child cycling naked, “but thought it was a Father’s Day prank”, Noah’s aunt Niamh said.

Meanwhile, arising from the deep grief surrounding Noah’s death has come something positive. They have set up the Noah Donohoe Foundation to honour the “enthusiastic” teen who played the guitar and the cello as well as loving basketball and rugby, to help children “realise the potential that Noah would have realised”.

Fiona said the parents who help run the foundation “have stepped into her shoes” and have been an enormous help to her in the last eight months. She also said they “would not let go” in their search for answers as to what happened to Noah.

For the heartbroken mother, life remains difficult. Fiona said she is taking it “day by day and sometimes moment by moment” in her battle with the grief over Noah’s death, adding: “Because of my sister and my family, and public support, it keeps me going. You can only keep going in this.

“He was the light of my life. He was so humorous. He used to do voice-overs and voices, and he would just absolutely crack me up. If I was telling him off, he would be able to turn it around so quickly and you would just have to laugh. He had such a way with words and an enthusiasm for life.”

Amid much gratitude to her sister Niamh, Fiona said she would be completely lost otherwise: “We did everything together. He could fit 25 hours in a day, he was just that type of person. The amount of time we had together when he wasn’t doing his sport or music.

“I miss him so much because of his hugs and his love. I know he is protecting me and guiding me. I feel him constantly but it is just hard to not physically be able to give him a hug.

“I was able to give him a hug as usual and tell him I loved him and I am so grateful for that because I never knew I was not going to see him again and to have that as our final thing gives me some comfort.”

Fiona thanked Noah’s school for a gesture that meant a lot to her after her son’s death.

“The most touching thing was his school, St Malachy’s, allowed us to take Noah back to the school on the day of his funeral as he would never return again. The amount of people outside the school and the boys giving the guard of honour...the fact I was able to bring him back there means so much to me,” she said.

Noah’s family have called for a proper investigation into his disappearance and death, calling on the Irish Government to “bring pressure” on the PSNI.