No restrictions on partners visiting maternity hospitals unless there are ‘compelling local reasons’

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that all restrictions on maternity visits in hospitals should be lifted unless there are “compelling local reasons”.

His comments come as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night that there is “no good reason” in public health terms for maternity hospitals to restrict visits from partners.

Speaking today, Minister Donnelly said that visits should be “as broad as possible”.

“We need visitation to be as broad as possible. It’s been very, very difficult for mums and it’s been very, very difficult for partners too, particularly in heartbreaking situations where everything hasn’t gone like we would have wanted to,” he said.

Read More

However, he added that some restrictions may remain if local clinicians feel there are “compelling reasons” for doing so.

“If there are local clinicians who really do feel that it really is necessary for a limited time period, because of local considerations, that is something that we really need to respect,” he said.

“The HSE centrally has already intervened, so the CMO has issued very clear guidance on this. All they have said is that if there is a local case to be made, there is discretion for local maternity unit to make the case if it is about protecting mums, protecting babies, protecting the workforce.”

The Minister added that he was aware of cases where partners have had to wait outside hospitals or in car parks while mothers went into labour inside.

He said that visitation should be facilitated “as much as possible” especially for 20-week scans, the birth of the baby and visits to the neonatal unit.

“The restrictions have been lifted in all cases - except for when there is compelling local reasons to have local restrictions in place,” he said.

He declined to specify what these restrictions may be, saying that these are “clinical decisions” made by maternity units and hospitals and not “political decisions”.

“The default should be that visitation happens,” he added.

“And if there are exceptional cases where locally it is deemed that it is not safe, then those cases can be made to the HSE.”

He was speaking at the launch of the Government’s Healthy Ireland Strategic Action Plan 2021-25. This plan includes promotion of breastfeeding through lactation specialists and considering greater access to period products to tackle period poverty.