No progress on housing for Travelling community in ten years, Minister admits

There has been no progress on building housing for the Travelling community in the past ten years, the Minister for Children and Equality has admitted.

Despite €14.5m being allocated for Traveller-specific accommodation in Budget 2020, there has been no progress on building Traveller housing, Minister Roderic O’Gorman has told TDs and Senators at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Travelling Community.

He also said that the country is not doing enough for the Travelling community.

“I think housing is one [area] where there hasn’t been progress over the last ten years,” he said.

“There is a systemic racism that Travellers have faced,” he said.

Minister O’Gorman said that during his time as a Councillor on Fingal County Council, he got “push back” from constituents when voting on Traveller-specific accommodation.

“Even when we tried to bring in new sites into areas, there was huge resistance and it wasn’t at council level, it was often our constituents,” he said.

“When we took votes to allow for Traveller accommodation, we got very significant push back.”

He said that there is an opportunity for both politicians and civil servants in Government Departments to show “leadership” and “make it clear” that it is “essential” to provide “appropriate” housing for the Travelling community.

He said that the funding that he has within his own department of Children and Equality is small.

“I have a reasonably small budget in terms of Traveller supports.”

He said that he does have a role through the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS) steering group to engage with Government departments “where I feel additional pressure is needed”.

Minister O’Gorman also admitted that the country is not doing enough for both the Travelling and Roma communities.

He said that remote learning did not work for many Travellers during the heights of lockdown and that many Traveller children did not return to school in September 2020 when schools reopened.

“There is real concern on the impact of Covid on the attendance of Traveller children in schools, particularly when schools reopened in September 2020, a very significant drop off in school attendance,” he said.

Remote learning “did not work” for the “majority of families” due to a lack of laptops and wi-fi in Traveller homes, the Minister told the committee.