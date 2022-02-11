The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is continuing to monitor the situation in Ukraine, but it has no plans to withdraw staff from the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv at this time.

It comes as tensions continue to escalate between Ukraine and neighbouring Russia, with reports that Russia has begun gathering troops on the Ukraine border.

The White House said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country immediately.

In a statement released this evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is in ongoing contact “at senior level” with EU, UK and US partners, regarding the political and security situation in Ukraine.

It said the Irish embassy in Kyiv is in constant co-ordination with partners on the ground in respect of consular and security contingency planning and that co-ordination will continue over the weekend.

“We are aware of the decision today by the US and UK to change their travel advice to their citizens currently in Ukraine and to advise them to leave.

“Ireland, along with other EU MS (member states), continues to advise against all non-essential travel to Ukraine and is asking all citizens in Ukraine to ensure that they are registered with our Embassy in Kyiv. Travel advice will be kept under constant review, in consultation with EU partners,” the department said in a statement.

"A small number of Embassies in Kyiv, including the UK, US, Canada, have drawn down non-essential personnel and family members of diplomatic staff only. Essential diplomatic and consular staff remain. There are no plans to withdraw staff from the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv at this time.

"The Department is in ongoing direct contact with Irish families scheduled to travel to Ukraine for surrogacy purposes and will continue to provide advice and assistance.

"We continue to call on Russia to de-escalate, abide by international law and engage constructively in dialogue. Recent high-level discussions are welcome. These now need to translate into immediate, tangible actions and a commitment to dialogue,” the statement added.