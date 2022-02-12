Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. His department is continuing to monitor the situation in Ukraine. File image.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it has no plans to withdraw staff from the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv, despite fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

A number of countries have already directed their citizens to leave the country as tensions continue to escalate between Ukraine and neighbouring Russia.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has warned that an attack, by the more than 100,000 Russian troops currently massed next to Ukraine, “could occur any day now” and Americans were urged to leave the country immediately.

The US is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv and has ordered virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy to leave ahead of a feared Russian invasion.

The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave.

The UK Foreign Office also updated its advice yesterday evening and urged UK nationals to “leave now while commercial means are still available”.

In a statement released yesterday evening, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is in ongoing contact “at senior level” with EU, UK and US partners, regarding the political and security situation in Ukraine.

It said the Irish embassy in Kyiv is in constant co-ordination with partners on the ground in respect of consular and security contingency planning and that co-ordination will continue over the weekend.

It also said it is in ongoing direct contact with Irish families scheduled to travel to Ukraine for surrogacy purposes and will continue to provide advice and assistance.

“We are aware of the decision today by the US and UK to change their travel advice to their citizens currently in Ukraine and to advise them to leave.

“Ireland, along with other EU MS (member states), continues to advise against all non-essential travel to Ukraine and is asking all citizens in Ukraine to ensure that they are registered with our Embassy in Kyiv. Travel advice will be kept under constant review, in consultation with EU partners,” the department said in a statement.

"A small number of Embassies in Kyiv, including the UK, US, Canada, have drawn down non-essential personnel and family members of diplomatic staff only. Essential diplomatic and consular staff remain. There are no plans to withdraw staff from the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv at this time.

"We continue to call on Russia to de-escalate, abide by international law and engage constructively in dialogue. Recent high-level discussions are welcome. These now need to translate into immediate, tangible actions and a commitment to dialogue,” the statement added.