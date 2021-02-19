‘No matter how old we are, we are never going to stop working,’ says Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has revealed that the secret to keeping a level head after becoming famous is not giving in to your own hype.

The country superstar singer was on The Late Late Show alongside Barry Gibb of Bee Gees fame following the release of their new single together, ‘Words.’

Dolly discussed how both herself and Barry were able to stay relevant for so long, in part thanks to being able to adapt to the newest sounds and trends.

“Barry and I, no matter how old we are, we’re never going to stop working,” she said. “We are working people, we love to work.”

Dolly said: “I look like a show horse, but I’m a work horse,” she said. “I just really feel like I’ve never reinvented myself, I’ve always stayed the same person, I’m just a flowing person.”

“They talk about being in your second childhood - that doesn’t mean you’re childish. That just means you’re going back, and as you’re getting older, you long for that.”

“I would say I’m as old as yesterday and as new as tomorrow.”

Barry echoed similar points to Dolly, saying that growing older leads you to reflecting more on your past.

“Isn't it funny how we don’t really remember the really bad things, but we never forget the great things?” Barry said.

While he may be mainly known for his disco tunes, Barry has pivoted to country music, saying: “I think deep down we’ve always been country artists”.

Barry and Dolly collaborated on the new song, ‘Words’, which was released in January of this year.

