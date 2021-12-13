“No goods in or out!”

Truck drivers, gardaí and media at the gate of Dublin Port this morning (Photo: Conor Feehan)

Dublin Tunnel’s southbound tunnel has been closed due to truckers blocking Dublin Port.

Truckers and hauliers in Dublin are blocking Dublin Port in a bid to highlight their frustration at rising fuel prices.

A small number of truckers have gathered at the port entrance, with gardaí also at the scene.

The protest is blocking the Alexandra Road entrance to Dublin Port with motorists told to expect delays.

Traffic flow is continuing in the area at an alternative entrance.

The Facebook page used to organise and generate momentum for the protests has told truckers to converge on the Port from their meeting points and “when you stop, don’t move for the day”.

The 24-hour protest is the second in as many weeks staged by truckers and hauliers in a bid to highlight the financial hardship felt by the sector caused by soaring petrol, diesel and home heating fuel prices. Some farmers have also reportedly joined the protest.

Trucks and other vehicles are aiming to converge on the Port via the M1, N2, N3, N4, N7 and N11.

Read More

Shortly before 10am, a handful of trucks drove slowly down East Wall Road and stopped at the entrance to Dublin Port.

Port traffic is currently using an alternative entrance to Dublin Port. And Dublin Tunnel’s south bore tunnel has closed due to the demonstration at Dublin Port.

However, it is believed there are less trucks involved in the demonstration than expected so far.

One driver on the protest, named Stephen, drives a recovery truck that he uses to collect people who have broken down.

He said the Government hasn’t listened to calls for something to be done about high fuel prices.

“They haven't heard us at all, or listened to us. We've got no results, which is very hard. At the end of the day we're going to sink here. We’re the people that's going to go down,” he said.

“We can't keep putting fuel in these trucks every week. I’m self employed, and putting €750 to €800 a week into a small truck that's only three and a half tonnes, trying to recover people that have broken down on the roads. It's just not fair.

“I only opened my business on the first day of lockdown. Now I'm just like, I can't make it any more.”

“Fuel had gone up about 30pc, realistically. So it's just hard to make it work at the end of a week. You’re paying more to the Government than you're paying yourself at the end of the week. It's just not fair,” he added.

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices have asked protesters to be mindful of emergency vehicles and to ensure the protest is peaceful.

They have been posting messages on their Facebook page this morning, with one reading; “Once you arrive, park up lock up and get out of your vehicle.

“Make sure to stay safe and keep an emergency route free.

“Please let port staff come and go.

“No goods in or out!”

Another reads;

“Dublin port is where we need to be. There seems to be a few diversions in place. If we don't get into the port we will be blocking all around the Quays and the 3 Arena. Coming in and out of the tunnel.

"Hold your ground and well done to all who have made the effort so far,” the Facebook group posted in the last while.

A Garda spokesperson said they will be putting an appropriate plan in place to deal with the protest, which is expected to last 24 hours.

🛣️M1🛣️



The truckers on the M1 seem to be turning off towards the M50 southbound now@TFIupdates @DCCTraffic @dublincityfm https://t.co/dFrRfZR77p — LiveDrive (@LiveDrive) December 13, 2021

Read More



