No food and drinks to be available on trains until ‘at least 2023’ - Irish Rail

Trains will not serve food and drink until 2023 at the earliest, Irish Rail confirmed.

Food and drinks will not be available for purchase on trains in Ireland until 2023 at the earliest, Irish Rail have confirmed.

This comes as the company’s catering provider said it was no longer able to provide the catering service due to staffing challenges brought about by Covid-19.

Irish Rail have set about finding a new provider and the company have commenced a tender process for a new contract to serve refreshments onboard trains.

Jane Cregan of Irish Rail said there hasn’t been any catering on intercity trains since the onset of the pandemic and set it was “unfortunate” that their catering provider wasn’t in a position to reintroduce services.

Read More

Ms Cregan said the contract will take a “significant amount of time” to come to fruition as Irish Rail is a public sector organisation bound by “legislation on procurement”.

“It will take a considerable amount of time for this contract to be fulfilled but we’re working as fast as we can so that we will get catering services back on board as soon as possible,” Ms Cregan said on RTÉ News at One.

“It’s unfortunate but our contractor had a combination of staffing issues and that’s not exclusive to them in the service industry. Rising costs just meant they weren’t in a position to continue with the contract,” Ms Cregan said.

Irish Rail is working to provide catering at stations that currently do not have such a facility, Ms Cregan said.