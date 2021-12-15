No experience necessary: How the healthcare industry is trying to recruit musicians and nightclub workers

Help is wanted in Irish healthcare – and industry chiefs are hoping that out-of-work musicians, nightclub workers and artists will apply.

They may not seem like obvious candidates for 150 new support care roles that were announced today in Meath, Cavan, Roscommon and the midlands but Nua Healthcare Services, a private company, believes they could be up to the job, at least on a temporary basis.

No experience is required and training will be provided.

The healthcare employer provides intellectual disability and mental health services to adults and children around the country.

Read More

It announced the vacancies with an appeal to those in the beleaguered entertainment industry whose careers have been upended by Covid.



“The organisation is calling out especially to artists and workers in the embattled music, entertainment and nightclub sectors to consider these jobs whilst their sectors are temporarily under pressure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nua Healthcare in a statement.

It said the care and support roles on offer are suitable for those with relevant life experience.

Candidates for the roles should be empathetic and have a passion for caring and supporting other people, and value a rewarding career in the community.

It could be a risky pitch as suggestions of sector switching have already angered staff bearing the brunt of restrictions.

A government-backed ad was scrapped in the UK last year after suggesting a ballet danger should retrain in cyber security. "Fatima's next job could be in cyber (she just doesn't know it yet). Rethink. Reskill. Reboot,” it read.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys’ statement that there were jobs in hospitality and other sectors for those whose return to work may be delayed last October also came in for criticism.

Sound engineer Jackie Conboy, who has worked with Aslan, the Dubliners and Mike Denver, and is a co-founder of the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland, said Nua had been in touch to discuss the jobs.

“It’s crazy to think someone in the music industry, who spent years in it, would want to go into something new,” he said.

“I can only imagine someone like myself, after 35 years in the industry, and the thoughts of going into something like that: the stress of it.

"How am I going to get my head around a completely different industry altogether?

"It’s not something we want to see happening, As people leave, there’s a huge gap and when work does come they are in another industry or sector and it’s turning our sector into a part-time type of scenario or job. You can’t get people from abroad to come in and play trad.”

However, he said he understood that if someone had a family and had to bring money in quickly, they would do whatever it took to keep a roof over their head.

Chief operating officer at Nua Healthcare Shane Kenny said the business is expanding, and he believes musicians and artists with “a lot of empathy” would suit the new jobs.

He said they would work as assistant support workers helping adults and children with personal plans to achieve their goals and lead a more independent life. Mr Kenny would not disclose the salary but said it was a “good bit” above PUP, and increases with qualifications.

“It’s a very rewarding job,” he said. “There are challenges but I’ve seen people’s lives transformed since they came in. Families have rung and said, ‘You gave us our child back’.

“Because of what happened with the recent restrictions, we are giving these opportunities to people who may want to join for a short period of time and then go back, who would be able to earn more than PUP, and might like to work.

“Others may be looking for a career change, and might decide it is a job they really love and stay with us.”