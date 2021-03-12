Minister Donnelly also said mandatory quarantine hotels will be operational "very soon".

There is no evidence that “any funny business is going on” with AstraZeneca’s supply chain despite constant downward revision of delivery targets by the company, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

The minister’s comments come as the New York Times reports today that tens of millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses are sitting ‘idly’ on shelves in US manufacturing facilities awaiting trial results, while over 70 countries worldwide, including Ireland have already approved the vaccine.

There is reportedly a push on White House and federal health officials to decide whether to keep or share the 30m dose stockpile, with some arguing the administration should ‘let them go abroad’ to countries in need of the approved vaccine, while others argue that they are not ready to relinquish the vaccine just yet.

AstraZeneca are involved in the debate.

“We understand other governments may have reached out to the US government about donation of AstraZeneca doses, and we’ve asked the US government to give thoughtful consideration to these requests,” Gonzalo Viña, a spokesman for AstraZeneca said.

Europe has experienced repeated delays in scheduled deliveries, despite the UK reporting no supply issues with the drugmaker’s deliveries and the US’s unused supply of tens of millions of doses.

Although the vaccine is already authorised in over 70 countries, including Ireland, the US trial has not yet reported results, and the company has not yet applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency authorisation.

The New York Times has reported that 30 million doses are currently bottled at AstraZeneca’s facility in West Chester, Ohio, which handles the ‘fill-finish’ or final phase of the manufacturing process.

AstraZeneca has asked the Biden administration to loan some of the stockpile to the European Union, which has for now denied the request.

Officials have pushed the White House to decide in the following weeks, and also discussed sending doses to Brazil, the EU or Britain.

“What’s going on with AstraZeneca is very, very frustrating, not just for Ireland but globally,” the Minister said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“Essentially, what they are saying is they are having unanticipated problems with their supply chain. They’ve been putting in place very significant manufacturing capacity at a speed they would never normally do and they’ve admitted they have had problems.”

Mr Donnelly said he voiced his frustration with the company’s newly-appointed country representative for Ireland last night due to volumes being constantly revised downward, which is causing “logistical issues and a lot of anxiety amongst the public”.

The company gave no firm dates to the Health Minister on when the total number of vaccine doses promised to Ireland would arrive, but did recommit to the volumes they have promised to Ireland.

“It is not fair and not right that they are constantly revising downward their doses delivered,” the Minister said.

He said that the EU has no evidence “that any funny business is going on”.

Minister Donnelly acknowledged the issues faced by GPs in receiving a steady supply of vaccine for their patients was causing “an awful lot of anxiety” for some people but said “over 99pc” over the over-85 cohort have received their first dose.

The Minister said that among the three cohorts (nursing home residents and staff, healthcare workers and over-85s) already vaccinated, there has been a 50pc reduction in the number of cases in just seven days. He said this was “astonishingly good news”.

Just 93 people in cohort 4, which consists of people aged 16-69 who are medically at-risk from Covid-19, were vaccinated on Monday, with the weekly target in this cohort set for 10,000.

The Minister said we should “wait until the end of the week” to see if this target will be met.

There are 160,000 within this cohort, which Minister Donnelly called a “complex group” to identify and get to with vaccinations.

Stephen Donnelly will meet with Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn today to discuss using AstraZeneca for anyone over 65. Current advice is that over 65s should receive either the Moderna or Pfizer jabs.

It is anticipated Dr Glynn will accept the National Advisory Immunisation Committee (NIAC) advice to permit AstraZeneca use for over 65s.

Minister Donnelly also admitted the Government are worried that compliance with public health guidance will slip as the lockdown wears on and admitted “close contacts and mobility data are a cause for concern”.

Hotels used for mandatory quarantining should be up and running “very shortly” the Minister said, adding that the Government is engaging with one major hotel group on the matter and “contracts will be finalised soon”.

Meanwhile, speaking separately this morning, Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe said that the government is determined to get as many vaccines for the country as possible and insisted going through the European Union is the “most effective way of doing it”.

"The fact that we've 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines ordered for our country just shows how determined we are.

"The reality of it is there is no spare vaccines anywhere in the world.

"What we need to do is make sure that AstraZeneca and other manufacturers live up to the commitments that we have.

"And doing this through the European Union is the most effective way of Ireland doing it.

"The EU overall is a customer that is global in scale because of how much vaccine its ordered,” the minister added, speaking on Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show.

