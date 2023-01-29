‘No decision’ on extension of evictions ban despite record homelessness figures

Minister Darragh O’Brien said the latest homelessness numbers were too high.

No decision has been made on extending a ban on evictions despite record homelessness figures in Ireland, the housing minister has said.

Darragh O’Brien accepted that the homeless figures are too high but said he would bring forward whatever measures are required to help people.

A new record high of 11,632 people are homeless, according to the latest official figures released on Friday – including 8,190 adults and 3,442 children.

New peaks have been set for six months in a row, despite a temporary eviction ban being in place since November.

Charities have described the Government figures as shocking.

Mr O’Brien told the RTE This Week programme that it was a “really difficult” situation.

He said: “We have brought in extraordinary measures like the winter eviction ban.

“The numbers are too high. Some small positives within it are that we have a small reduction in the number of families presenting to emergency accommodation.

“To tackle this issue we need to see people exiting from homelessness to safe and secure homes.

“Behind those figures are kids and families and people.

“We are increasing the supply of new homes. We are going to deliver the largest amount of new social homes in decades.”

Asked if he would consider extending the eviction ban, Mr O’Brien said: “No decisions in relation to its extension or what will happen have been taken.

“Any measures which are going to help people I will bring forward and that would be a Cabinet decision.

“Any measures I bring forward have to be legalled but we are keeping this under very close review.

What I have got to make sure is that those who don't have a safe and secure home to live in have access to good emergency accommodation Darragh O'Brien

“I am watching the situation and assessing it very closely.”

Asked if he expected to see the homeless figure drop in 2023, the minister said: “I hope so and that is our intention.

“We have seen a levelling off of it, there are challenges, it can be difficult to predict.

“What I have got to make sure is that those who don’t have a safe and secure home to live in have access to good emergency accommodation and we are investing more in that.”