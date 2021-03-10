No Covid outbreaks in schools in first week back for 340,000 pupils

The mass return of pupils to classrooms last week did not lead to any Covid outbreaks in schools.

An outbreak is where there are at least two cases of infection associated with a setting, although it does not necessarily mean that transmission occurred there.

However, public health teams conducted mass testing in a total of 34 schools after a case of infection was confirmed within the school community.

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), on outbreaks, and the HSE , on mass testing in schools, provide a picture of the first week back since Christmas.

The reports cover the seven days to Saturday, March 6 , the week in which more than one third of the country’s pupils returned to school.

Read More

The encouraging figures are what has allowed the next phase of schools re-opening to go ahead on schedule, next Monday.

Last week, about half of primary pupils, in classes from junior infants to second, and Leaving Cert students returned, about 340,000 in all, went back.

While pupils in special schools and special classes in mainstream schools had returned in February, the numbers involved were a lot smaller.

The HSE conducts a weekly Covid mass testing report on schools where public health teams have conducted a risk assessment following confirmation of a case.

Last week, it carried out mass testing in 17 primary schools, 10 post primary schools and seven special schools.

Overall, 529 people were tested, 495 of whom did not return a positive test for Covid, leading to a detection rate of 1.1pc.

The detection rate was higher in the 37 childcare facilities where mass testing was conducted, where 43, 8.8pc, of 488 tested positive.

There was a much wider return to childcare last Monday, so there will be even greater interest in this week’s figures, due to be published next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there were 15 outbreaks associated with university/college or third level students last week, well down from 61 the week before

One of them was in a university/college setting with three confirmed cases, 13 outbreaks accounted for 36 cases and another outbreak had four confirmed cases.

The delayed return to schools this term was sparked by concerns about high transmission rates associated with the dominant variant of Covid circulating since Christmas.

Public health experts consistently insisted that the infection prevention and control measures in place in schools were sufficient to deal with the risk, but teachers and parents were nervous.

The focus of their concern the impact of the mobilisation – and any associated congregation - of about one million people every day, once all pupils and staff were back.

Read More





Online Editors