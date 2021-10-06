No Covid bounce for Government as Sinn Féin pulls further ahead in new opinion poll

Sinn Féin has the widened the gap on its next nearest rival Fine Gael and is now 10pc ahead in a new opinion poll.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll shows that Sinn Féin has the support of 32pc of voters, beating Fine Gael at 22pc and Fianna Fáil at 20pc.

And while the Government may have hoped for a ‘Covid bounce’ with the easing of restrictions and re-opening of society in recent months, that has failed to materialise.

The poll shows the Government’s satisfaction rating has taken a hit and is now down 7pc from 53pc in June to 46pc now.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s personal approval rating has increased by one point to 43pc, while the remaining three main party leaders experienced a fall in their approval rating.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s rating dropped by eight points to 41pc, however Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has seen a substantial 13 point fall in his approval rating taking him to 43pc.

The Irish Times reported on the state of the parties when undecided voters and those unlikely to vote are excluded. The results of the remaining parties show that 7pc of voters support the Green Party (up 1pc), 4pc back Labour (up 1pc) and 16pc support Independents/others (up 3pc).

Among the Independents and smaller parties, the Social Democrats is on 3pc (up 1pc); Solidarity-People Before Profit is on 2pc (no change); Aontú is on 1pc (no change); and Independents are on 10pc (up 2pc).

The sharp drop in support for Fine Gael and the Tánaiste brings the party to its lowest level since the last general election. It comes after the party received significant backlash for the botched appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy, and a motion of no-confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The poll results come at a time when the Government faces criticism and severe challenges over health, housing and the mica and pyrite issue.

The result is the highest ever rating for Sinn Féin in the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI series. The party has also secured support among older voters and wealthier voters this year.

At 7pc, the Green Party is at the same position it was in the last general election, while party leader Eamon Ryan’s personal approval rating has slipped by one point to 25pc, the lowest of all the party leaders.