No cinema, no shopping and no McDonalds – seven things you can’t do in the UK during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Members of the public in the queue near Tower Bridge in London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Businesses across the UK will close their doors as a mark of respect during Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral on Monday.

With the day of the funeral being declared a public holiday, there will be disruption caused to a number of daily services.

GP surgeries, some flights and school classes will also be closed as organisations try to allow staff to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Here’s seven things' Brits won’t be able to access on Monday.

Shopping

A large number of retailers will close to the public on Monday, September 19.

Supermarket giants Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons will close while Asda will open at 5pm.

Tesco will close all large stores and open Express stores at 5pm.

During the national mourning period, which will end after the funeral on Monday, Morrisons has turned down the “beep” sound on its checkouts and stopped playing music in stores.

Primark will close all its stores on Monday along with department store chain John Lewis. Homeware stores Ikea, Homebase and B&Q will also close.

Travelling

London’s Heathrow Airport has cancelled 200 flights on Monday to “avoid noise disruption” during the queen’s funeral.

Mourners have been warned to expect huge demands for transport in train stations in London on Monday.

British Cycling had issued guidance telling cyclists they should not use their bikes during the queen’s funeral, but it has since apologised and revised its guidance.

Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority said there would be restrictions on the airspace above and around London in the coming days and until the evening of September 19.

Drone flights above central London have also been banned in the lead-up to the queen’s funeral.

Medical attention

Hospitals across the UK have postponed “non-urgent” consultations and procedures, including maternity appointments, surgeries and some cancer treatments.

GP surgeries and most community pharmacies will also be closed.

Urgent and emergency care services will continue on Monday.

Learning and childcare

Schools and colleges will be closed on Monday, while many nurseries and pre-schools will also not be opening.

Leisure

Most of the UK’s large cinema chains like Odeon, Showcase and Cineworld will close on the day.

Some operators like Vue, Curzon and Arc will use their theaters to screen the Queen’s funeral to the public for free.

PureGym, one of the largest chains in the UK, will close sites between 10am and 2pm on Monday.

Center Parcs in the UK reversed a decision to close its accommodation for the queen’s funeral on Monday after facing public backlash.

Customers had been told they would be turfed out at 10am on Monday September 19 for 24 hours but the company has offered to allow guests on “longer duration breaks” to remain on site on Monday.

The villages are still set to close at 10am on Monday, meaning guests will not be able to use any facilities.

Eating fast food

McDonald’s will close all its stores until 5pm while Starbucks will close all “company owned” stores in the UK between 11am and 2pm.

Costa Coffee will also close “all wholly owned stores” with some stores, operated by other partners, remaining open.

Receive mail

Postal service company Royal Mail will suspend its services on the day of the queen’s funeral.