Nine arrested on European warrants for sex crimes, hijacking and drugs charges

All nine will appear before the High Court in January.

Nine people have been arrested on European arrest warrants this week on charges ranging from sex crimes, false imprisonment, drugs charges and hijacking.

Seven men and two women were arrested with ages of the detained ranging from 28 to 63.

Seven of those arrested are wanted in connection with outstanding warrants in the UK while the other two have arrest warrants issued for them in Poland.

The warrants were issued from different authorities and refer to the following:

• The arrest of a 52-year-old male in Wexford wanted for fraud offences in Poland.

• The arrest of a 43-year-old male in Galway wanted for perjury and perverting the course of justice in the UK.

• The arrest of a 35-year-old female in Mullingar wanted for immigration offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 63-year-old male in Longford wanted for sexual offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 39-year-old male in Naas, Kildare wanted for false imprisonment and drugs offences in Poland.

• The arrest of a 28-year-old male in Dublin wanted for assault and drugs offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 32-year-old male in Dublin wanted for participation in a criminal organisation and fraud offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 42-year-old female in Dundalk, Louth wanted for drugs offences in the UK.

• The arrest of a 46-year-old male in Dublin wanted for hi-jacking, assault and criminal damage in the UK.

Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit remarked that, “the significant arrests over the last two days, coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime, supported by local members across the country, represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on international arrest warrants are brought to justice”.

All nine have appeared before the High Court and are currently remanded to reappear before the High Court on January 8, 2021.

