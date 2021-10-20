Nigel Farage tricked into saying “tiocfaidh ar lá” in hoax birthday video

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has been tricked into creating a video message with a poorly disguised pro-IRA message for the second time in as many weeks.

The pranksters had Mr Farage address the message to a Gerard, which is the full first name of former Sinn Féin president, Gerry Adams and refer to Brighton, where an IRA bomb targeted British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and her Conservative Party colleagues in 1984.

Mr Farage was hired to create the video through the celebrity message service Cameo - where well-known people record messages for a fee.

In it he Mr Farage said: “They want to wish you a very happy 71st birthday and they’re looking forward to seeing you and some of the old team back at tiocfaidh ar lá’s in Brighton.

“I’ve had the full story. You were the team leader there for many years. They now want to wish you a belated – because we kind of missed it by a couple of days – but a belated 71st birthday and they hope you’re having a very happy retirement. As do I Gerard, enjoy.”

It comes as last week, Mr Farage admitted he was hoaxed into ending a paid-for birthday greeting with the saying “up the ‘RA”.

He said he always rejected unsuitable messages, but one can occasionally slip through the net.

Mr Farage used the republican slogan in a paid-for birthday greeting sent to an Irish man by the leading Brexiteer.

In the 25-second recording, Farage said: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

“This comes from your good friend.... Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘RA!”

Mr Farage charges €86 for personalised videos and €1,290 for business shout outs on his Cameo account.

The latest prank follows a difficult week for Mr Farage in the Irish media, after RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne challenged him on her programme on Monday evening.

Ms Byrne told the Brexiteer “you haven’t got a clue” over his knowledge of Ireland during a conversation over what Brexit has done to Britain and Northern Ireland.