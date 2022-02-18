Niall Horan thanks British Airways staff after being ‘extremely ill’ on flight

Irish pop star Niall Horan has thanked British Airways for taking care of him after he became “extremely ill” on a flight in recent days.

It is understood Horan was unwell on a flight back to his adopted home in LA and members of the cabin crew came to his aid.

Following the incident, he sent a tweet to the airline, thanking its employs for the care they provided to him.

“Thank you to the staff on the British Airways flight.

“I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” he wrote.

thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2022

A British Airways representative called Claire responded to his tweet saying: “Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them. Claire.”

It comes as Horan is set to appear on the Late Late Show tonight via video link from LA and RTÉ has confirmed that the Mullingar native is indeed well enough to take part.

Earlier today, the Late Late Show twitter account posted: “Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening (& Ryan too of course)”

Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening (& Ryan too of course) 🥰



👋🏼 @NiallOfficial pic.twitter.com/eP0BxtsmTB — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 18, 2022

Horan will join Ryan Tubridy and Irish golf sensation Leona Maguire to discuss Maguire’s recent US Tour success and her many notable achievements in recent years, including the Solheim Cup win last summer.

Horan is part of Maguire’s management team, and he has given backing to other Irish golfers in recent years.

International best-selling author Marian Keyes will also appear on tonight’s programme. She will be joined by a special audience of family and friends.

Meanwhile, Eleanor McEvoy will perform South Anne Street from her new album Gimme Some Wine.