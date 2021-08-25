Niall Horan says Americans are very ‘misinformed’ about Ireland

Niall Horan has said that Americans are very “misinformed” about Ireland while doing a Conor McGregor impression.

The former One Direction star was filling in as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and admitted that he was “pretty anxious” to take the reins on the talk show.

In his monologue, Niall explained that Americans love hearing that he’s from Ireland but said that their idea of Ireland is all wrong.

“When people find out I'm Irish, that’s all they want to talk about,” the Mullingar native said. “Everybody seems to be from Ireland in America.”

Mocking an American accent, he joked: “‘Oh my god, you’re Irish. My dad’s brother’s neighbour is Irish too! Do you know him?’ No. I don’t and guess what? I couldn’t give two f**ks about him either.

“Another thing – you guys are also very misinformed about our traditions. Let’s take St Patrick’s Day. First of all, it’s not called ‘Patty’s Day’ like the inside of a burger.

“On St Patrick’s Day in Ireland, you just go to mass and light a candle with your granny. Here in America, you just sing U2 songs all day and then puke green beer on your Uber driver.

“Even your sports teams have it wrong,” he said as he showed a photo of the University of Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish mascot - a leprechaun.

Niall continued: “He looks more like if Abraham Lincoln had sex with a garden gnome. If you want fighting Irish – Conor McGregor, that’s fighting Irish and he’ll pull your heart right through your ass.”

The 27-year-old then did a hilarious impression of the UFC star complete with the fight’s signature walk.

“Who the f**k is Abe Lincoln anyway? He’ll do absolutely nothing! I’ll fight him any day.

“That’s my Conor McGregor impression, thank you. Also available for weddings and bar mitzvahs, depending on the price obviously,” he laughed.