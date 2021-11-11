NI Protocol issue is a complex mess, but here’s all you need to know

UK Brexit minister David Frost is threatening to suspend Northern Ireland’s special trade status created to avoid a return of the north-south Border. It’s a complex mess – but here we quickly explain all you need to know .

1. The UK keep talking about “invoking Article 16” – what the hell is that?

Article 16 is effectively an “emergency break” attached to the special terms given to Northern Ireland after Brexit. Either side can apply it if there are big problems economically, socially, environmentally, or when trade is disrupted.

One month’s formal notice is required before using this device – unless there is a dire emergency justifying immediate action. The sting is that the other party, which did not use Article 16, is then entitled to apply retaliatory measures. That’s when the fat goes in the fire.

2. But didn’t British Prime Minister Boris Johnson actually sign up to the EU-UK divorce terms, and then praise them as a good deal?

Yes. Not only that but Brexit minister David Frost actually did the negotiating himself for the latter phase of the deal-making. The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol was part of the so-called Withdrawal Agreement done in October 2019.

The Northern Ireland proviso was again explicitly endorsed in the so-called Trade and Co-operation Agreement done on Christmas Eve 2020. This framed new EU-UK free-trade terms and other forms of co-operation between neighbours. That is the part which Frost himself directly worked on.

But now, what could be termed “buyers’ remorse” has set in on the UK side. They say the deal is working out to be much worse in practice than they believed and they want it fundamentally changed.

The London Conservative government is being goaded into this by the British Conservative radical Brexiteers and some Northern unionists, notably in the Democratic Unionist Party which is in crisis over the issue.

Checks on goods coming from England, Scotland and Wales into the North mean a border in the Irish Sea. This has spooked the unionists who fear it undermines their United Kingdom membership and also fuelled some street violence in the North.

The protocol was designed to avoid a return of the Border and support the still fragile peace created by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Now unionists and London claim the current situation threatens peace.

3. What is the EU response?

Leading the EU side is Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic who has said the deal cannot be re-opened – but how it is implemented can be seriously modified. He has offered big changes ending 80pc of product checks and 50pc of customs checks while altering EU law to guarantee medicine supplies flow freely into the North. It was hard to sell those concessions to some EU states.

The UK say these changes do not go far enough and that conditions have been there for some time for them to invoke Article 16 and set aside the North’s special status. They have been refusing to do the product checks they signed up for and are all the time upping the stakes.

Serious confrontations were avoided by extending “grace periods” for applying rules such as the ban on chilled meat imports. This avoided a threatened “great British banger war” – but that still looms.

4. What are the UK’s specific arguments for invoking the set-aside clause that is Article 16?

The disruption of GB-Northern Ireland trade with a border in the Irish Sea. Total turmoil in the Democratic Unionist Party which had three leaders in as many weeks earlier this summer, and across the wider unionist community. The return of street disturbances in the North. An unduly legalistic application of the deal terms by the EU.

5. Where is Ireland in all of this?

Trying to limit the damage from being “piggy in the middle”. Dublin remains very much on the EU side because Brussels and the other member governments have been steadfast in supporting peace in the North, especially ever since the UK voters backed ‘Leave’ in June 2016.

Quietly, they are trying to talk the UK down from the ledge pointing to the huge harm for everyone – including themselves – that would come from a trade war. Ireland accepts that if the UK invoke Article 16, the EU will hit back hard. They are trying to keep retaliation as general as possible to avoid putting the North in the frontline raising the spectre again of border checks between what is legally the only land border between the EU and the UK.

6. When is any of this likely to happen?

Most people believed the UK would not really stoke this one until its hosting of the climate change summit in Glasgow, COP26, was ended this Friday. That same day both negotiators, Frost and Sefcovic, meet in London for a stock-take of the negotiations.

Something could happen as early as next week. But the phoney war – which is far better than a trade war – could drag on. If the UK does give a month’s notice on invoking Article 16, then a period of intensive negotiations is required by the small print.

If the EU goes for the “nuclear option”, and suspends the 2020 Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a year’s notice is required. That time lag could help people see sense.

7. But is this just a ‘tough guy’ negotiating stance by the UK to extract the last ounce?

That would be positive if it were true. Granted, Johnson twice took things to the brink before: in October 2019 by threatening a no-deal Brexit and again in autumn 2020 by threatening to back out of the North’s special trade status. There is a domestic political dividend for Johnson in ‘squaring up to the Eurocrats’.

But taking things to the brink, especially too often, is an increasingly risky business. The EU partners are heartily fed up with Johnson and Co and minded to take him on. Therein lies a whole welter of dangers.