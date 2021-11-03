Close

NI health trusts facing 21 legal cases linked to patients who contracted Covid-19 in healthcare settings

Bereaved families question how loved ones contracted infection in healthcare settings

Patrick Mullarkey from O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors

Garrett Hargan

Northern Ireland health trusts are facing up to 21 legal cases linked to patients who contracted Covid-19 in healthcare settings.

A leading healthcare lawyer has also warned of looming legal action from people forced to wait for cancer surgeries and other urgent treatments.

Figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act show that 13 patients or residents have initiated legal proceedings against the Belfast Trust.

