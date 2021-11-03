NI health trusts facing 21 legal cases linked to patients who contracted Covid-19 in healthcare settings

Northern Ireland health trusts are facing up to 21 legal cases linked to patients who contracted Covid-19 in healthcare settings.

A leading healthcare lawyer has also warned of looming legal action from people forced to wait for cancer surgeries and other urgent treatments.

Figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act show that 13 patients or residents have initiated legal proceedings against the Belfast Trust.

Eight of those cases relate to health centres, one concerns a nursing home and four are from individuals from a ward or care facility.

The Southern and South Eastern Trusts both revealed fewer than five legal cases or investigations connected to Covid-19. The Trusts provided no further information.

Meanwhile, the Northern and Western Trusts said no legal cases have been filed related to Covid-19. At this stage there are no outcomes from any of the cases and no compensation has been paid out.

Previous FOI responses revealed that 206 patients died after contracting Covid-19 in hospitals. Of those deaths, 123 occurred in the Northern Trust, 78 in the Belfast Trust and five in the Western Trust.

The true death toll is unknown because the Southern and South Eastern Trusts refused to provide figures.

Patrick Mullarkey from O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors, who specialises in healthcare law, said he is currently dealing with five clients whose family members died after contracting Covid-19 in a healthcare setting.

He explained that in court a lawyer will have to show the death came about as a result of negligence.

If there’s suspected negligence a coronial inquiry should follow and a claim could be sought under the Fatal Accidents (NI) Order. Every case will be taken on its own fact specific merits.

He said: “You would have to show that a healthcare authority owed a duty of care to the patient, they breached that duty of care and that the patient came to harm as a consequence.

“And of those three elements, the duty, the breach and damage which flows from it, there are proofs in respect of each one.”

Cases have also been brought to the Belfast-based law firm in relation to patients who have contracted Covid within care homes.

At the beginning of the pandemic it was confirmed that Covid-positive patients were discharged from hospitals in Northern Ireland into care homes.

Mr Mullarkey said it is now an established fact that proper testing didn’t take place in many cases and this allowed the virus to circulate around “extremely vulnerable” people.

“It is entirely unsurprising that in those circumstances Covid infections spiked and that harm and death followed,” he said. “These families are arguing that they shouldn’t have contracted it and death would have been avoided had that not occurred. People are raising this and there is certainly a potential that they may be successful in litigation.

“That type of argument about negligent exposure to Covid infection for people who are accessing healthcare is one angle and certainly one we’re seeing quite a bit of.

“Complaints are being raised with Trusts and decisions being made about whether litigation should proceed after that.”

He made it clear that there will be a defence to these claims. Healthcare authorities will argue that they took every reasonable step to avoid infection by vaccinating staff, reducing visitor numbers, providing PPE, and through the control and management of infection.

A completely separate and distinct body of litigation is in the wings with a growing number of queries, he said, regarding the delay to surgeries or treatments because of Covid. Cancer presentations have reduced dramatically since the virus arrived because only urgent symptomatic cases were prioritised for diagnostic intervention.

Mr Mullarkey said there is also the potential for cases to be brought against Trusts if a patient catches Covid from a health worker who is unvaccinated, including those who work peripatetically, visiting vulnerable people in the community. People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has repeatedly called for an inquiry to scrutinise the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Stormont health committee member said patients and their families weren’t failed by health and social care workers who have gone above and beyond throughout the pandemic, but rather the current Stormont Executive which he said had allowed a two-tier health system to flourish, failed to plug the gap in staff numbers and continue to preside over “scandalous levels of pay” for health workers.

“In Stormont I regularly hear the establishment parties talk about health being the ‘priority’ but I firmly believe they are continuing with the failed policies which will likely mean, unfortunately more people and their families being failed by our overstretched and underfunded health system,” he concluded.

Health Trusts were asked if more could have been done to prevent the spread of Covid in healthcare settings and whether lessons have been learned from previous waves of the pandemic. In response all three health trusts facing legal action said as the cases are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment.