NI election day to show if positive approach can be a vote-winner

We are now in the last few days of what seems like the longest election campaign in living memory.

While campaigning usually starts at the dissolution of the Assembly, the build-up to this election started back in February when Paul Givan resigned as First Minister.

It is enough to weary even the most dedicated political nerd. Elections are exciting times for journalists — the political manoeuvres, the leaders’ debates, the predictive polls, the election counts, watching where the transfers go, the highs and lows of the ruthless world of politics.

But not everyone feels the same way and many people despair at the negative discourse that often centres around election time.

How many people read manifestos?

Who wades through page after page of promises and pledges before making up their mind on how to vote?

Rather than policy, in the past Northern Ireland has been dominated by the politics of fear.

Instead of concentrating on what politicians can and will do, there was an over-reliance on the fear of the other side.

It focused on convincing people that if they don’t come out and vote, that the galloping hoards will be at their door to steal their flag, identity and way of life.

Just 10 seconds into Jim Allister’s party election broadcast for the TUV, he mentions Sinn Fein.

The TUV leader is a savvy operator, he knows his people, he knows what they want and what they react well too. He also knows what buttons to push.

The DUP spent over a decade hoovering up Ulster Unionist Party votes, creating the biggest party as a result.

They did this by being increasingly hard-line and that has been the theme of this DUP election campaign.

The anti-protocol rallies have been, some would argue, a necessary pressure valve to allow loyalist anger to be expressed in a peaceful way.

They have also been overwhelmingly negative.

The speeches in the main ignored the very real issues facing the working-class communities that are host to the parades, instead concentrating on the dangers of the protocol and the perceived threat to the Union.

That is hardly a message that will instil positivity on working class communities that feel they have seen little in the way of a peace dividend.

And so this election, I am interested in seeing what the outcome is of the very different campaign being run by the UUP with their Union of People message.

A good slogan is essential in encouraging voters out on polling day. Think Barack Obama and his ‘Yes We Can’, Margaret Thatcher’s ‘Labour isn’t working’ in the 1979 Westminster election or New Labour’s ‘Things can only get better’.

The Union of People sends out a positive but liberal message. The anti-protocol protesters have stolen and adapted it to the Union of Unionists — that may or may not work in rallying the troops on Thursday.

This election is interesting because unionist voters have never had such a varied choice of candidate.

In an attempt to stop the decline, the UUP have in the past tried to emulate the DUP. Policy wise, it was difficult to tell the difference between the two.

A socially progressive unionist party is untested at the polls, but do those voters exist or have they moved to Alliance long ago and are happy to stay that way?

Doug Beattie’s no nonsense, lacking-in-polish style seems to resonate with people but will that translate into votes?

The DUP should do much better than polls would indicate. In a single transferable vote election it’s all about the transfers and staying in the race long enough to get elected. While the TUV will increase their first preferences massively, if the polls are accurate, they are not transfer friendly and with over 70pc saying they would give their second preference to the DUP, this should help minimise the type of losses predicated earlier this year.

The SDLP had an amazing Westminster election, but much of that was a Brexit protest vote at a time when people still thought there was potential to turn that around. And so they have a battle on their hands in places like Lagan Valley and Upper Bann. Senior members verbally attacking Sinn Fein both on and offline when they rely on transfers may not be the smartest tactic.

We will know when those ballot papers tumble out of the boxes to be counted whether it’s a tactic that works.

As for Sinn Fein, this is a totally new strategy for them. Rather than attack opponents, they have opted for a positive campaign and used social media to show the personal side of their all-female top team.

Whoever is running Michelle O’Neill’s social media is playing a blinder.

Sinn Fein have in the past fallen into the trap of negativity. However, the 2022 campaign has been run in an upbeat and positive manner that will no doubt help with transfers from middle ground parties, essential for those risky fifth seats.

The public react to politicians showing their more personal side. Hopefully candidates should take note in these last few days of canvassing.