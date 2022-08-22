| 17°C Dublin

NI as polarised as ever... and it may be growing worse

Bill White

SF and DUP consolidating positions as young look to a border poll

Michelle O'Neill Expand

Michelle O'Neill

This weekend’s is the first of LucidTalk’s quarterly tracker polls since the May Assembly election, and any polling two to three months after a major election is always interesting.

This is because we can see if there have been any major movements, or patterns of disappointment or remorse in terms of who the electorate voted for just a few months before.

