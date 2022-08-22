This weekend’s is the first of LucidTalk’s quarterly tracker polls since the May Assembly election, and any polling two to three months after a major election is always interesting.

This is because we can see if there have been any major movements, or patterns of disappointment or remorse in terms of who the electorate voted for just a few months before.

The results from the poll are pretty clear, and show that Sinn Féin are consolidating their position as the leading political party — up to 30pc, a rise of one percentage point on their Assembly election vote share.

The DUP are clawing their way back from the thumping they took at the Assembly election, when they dropped 7pc from their last Assembly election performance in 2017, down to a 21.3pc vote share.

This summer ‘22 tracker poll has the DUP on 24pc, up three points on their May election performance.

However, the DUP still have a long way to go to get back on even terms with Sinn Féin and Michelle O’Neill, particularly as Sinn Féin now seem to have some momentum going in terms of their vote share, as this was pretty stagnant at the mid to late twenties during the months building up to the Assembly election.

But at least, after some real scares with their poll scores in 2020 and last year, the DUP are now back comfortably installed as the leading unionist party, way ahead of the UUP on 11pc and the TUV on 6pc.

The Alliance party have consolidated their position as the third largest party, with a projected vote share of 16pc in this latest poll.

As we know, Alliance had a good Assembly election in May in terms of the seats they won, but it should be noted that this was on a vote share of only 13.5pc, down 3pc to 4pc on the two previous elections — the European and UK general elections in 2019.

Note that LucidTalk forecast Alliance for a 13.7pc vote share in the May elections (see our last pre-election poll, published in the Belfast Telegraph on April 29), so, without wishing to blow our own trumpet, we were correct to within 0.2pc.

Mind you, full credit to Alliance, as with their excellent campaigning and detailed and well thought-out vote management within the STV PR voting system, they ended up winning 17 seats at the May election on this 13.5pc vote share.

It has to be said that they also had a little bit of good luck, which is always useful in elections.

The Alliance party are now right up there with Sinn Féin as the two top political parties in terms of election planning and campaigning, well ahead of the other parties in this area.

The TUV have dropped two points to a 6pc vote share from their storming Assembly election performance, when they gained a 7.6pc vote share.

It seems part of their vote has perhaps gone back to the DUP, taking into account that the DUP’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol is similar to the TUV’s.

The UUP and SDLP used to be the leading political parties, but those days have long since gone.

The UUP have held steady in this poll at 11pc, the same as their vote share at the Assembly election.

The SDLP have dropped two points to 7pc from their 9pc Assembly election vote share.

Both the UUP and SDLP really have to start thinking what they have to do to get away from these relatively low poll scores and start rivalling the leading political parties again.

As part of this project, we also researched the latest representative view on a border poll.

One of the more interesting results to come out of the research is the trends over the longer term. A majority (52pc) would now support, or think they may support, a united Ireland over the next 15 to 20 years.

This trend becomes even more pronounced when we look at the age group analyses, with 57pc of 18 to 24-year-olds supporting a united Ireland in a referendum today, compared to 35pc who would support the status quo (remaining in the UK).

So, all in all, unfortunately it has to be said that with people’s voting intentions, views on the protocol and the constitutional question, the poll shows Northern Ireland may be growing more polarised.

Bill White is the managing director of the Belfast polling and market research company LucidTalk. You can follow LucidTalk on Twitter: @LucidTalk