Newtownards plane crash: Pilot’s niece pays tribute to ‘a kind and loving mentor’

The pilot of the plane that crashed at Newtownards Airfield on Tuesday has been described as “kind, fun and loving” by his niece, whom he flew to Scotland two days before his death.

Tributes have been paid to both Philip Murdock and the second victim of the fatal crash in Co Down, who has been named locally as Caroline Mawhinney.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene after the light aircraft they had been flying dove into hedges near Newtownards Airport at around 8.20pm on Tuesday evening.

Both were members of the Ulster Flying Club.

Hillsborough businessman Mr Murdock was the managing director of the Craigavon-based company Envision Intelligent Solutions, which he founded 11 years ago.

On Sunday evening, he flew his niece Bethany Wade from Newtownards to Prestwick, completing the trip in 22 minutes and writing online that he had been “delighted” to do so.

“Phil will be so missed by all the family,” Bethany told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Personally speaking, I can say that not only was he the most kind, fun and loving uncle, but also a mentor who taught me so much. He tackled everything with enthusiasm. Most importantly, we are so thankful he trusted in the Lord Jesus, and we take great comfort knowing we will meet again.”

Mr Murdock’s firm’s parent company said it was “greatly saddened” by his death.

“We are greatly saddened to hear the news that Philip Murdock was involved in a fatal aircraft incident on Tuesday,” added the team at Johnson Controls.

“Phil was the founder and managing director of Envision Intelligent Solutions Limited and was a passionate and charismatic member of the team.

“We understand that this news will affect all who have known and worked alongside him over the years, and we’d like to extend our deepest condolences to Phil’s family, friends and colleagues.

“The team at Envision are a close-knit team and we are supporting them and Philip’s family through this difficult time as best we can.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, his parents, his wider family and, of course, his Envision team.”

A notice from Douglas Funeral Directors in Ballynahinch said Mr Murdock was “the much-loved husband of Esther, beloved son of Bertie and Wilma and loving son-in-law of Jean and the late Eddie Deyermond”.

He was also the “dear brother of Paul and Elaine and a devoted uncle”. The notice added: “Philip will be sorely missed by all the family. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Funeral arrangements for Mr Murdock are to be revealed at a later date.

No details regarding Ms Mawhinney had been released at the time of publication.

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor Andrew Gowan said Mr Murdock “was a gentleman and so highly respected in the local community”.

“He and [his wife] Esther are just two of the loveliest people you could meet,” he continued.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Esther, the family circle and the church family at Growell.

“The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also paid tribute to Mr Murdock, whom she knew in a personal and professional capacity.

“He was a lovely man with a great business head,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Obviously, this is devastating news. My condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his entire family circle and that of Caroline Mawhinney.

“Deaths are always tragic, but these circumstances are [particularly] awful.”

Eyewitnesses to the crash said Mr Murdock had been trying to steer the aircraft away from people on the ground, with one man hailing the pilot as a “hero”.

Independent councillor Steven Irvine said his local football team was playing at Londonderry Park at the time.

“They saw the airplane turning on its side. In hindsight, it was maybe in distress and was trying to avoid more casualties. Fair play to the pilot if that’s the case,” he added.

“That park is very busy with dog walkers, sports and children in the play park.

“There were two soccer matches on at the time — it would have been relatively busy.

“I’d just like to pass on my deepest condolences to both families of the victims and their wider circles. God bless them.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the fatal collision, alongside specialist officers from the PSNI.

The Ulster Flying Club said: “On behalf of the chairman, directors, members and staff of the club, it is with great sadness and regret that we must share the tragic news that two of our members lost their lives in the aircraft crash that took place at our airfield in Newtownards.”