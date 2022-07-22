| 13.6°C Dublin

Newtownards plane crash: Pilot’s niece pays tribute to ‘a kind and loving mentor’

Devastated niece who flew with firm director two days before tragedy pays tribute to uncle

Philip Murdock, , who died in the plane crash Expand

Niamh Campbell

The pilot of the plane that crashed at Newtownards Airfield on Tuesday has been described as “kind, fun and loving” by his niece, whom he flew to Scotland two days before his death.

Tributes have been paid to both Philip Murdock and the second victim of the fatal crash in Co Down, who has been named locally as Caroline Mawhinney.

