Newtownards plane crash: Pilot steered away from crowds to avoid more deaths, say witnesses

The Ulster Flying Club where the crash took place Expand

The Ulster Flying Club where the crash took place

Niamh Campbell

Witnesses in Newtownards believe the pilot of a small plane that crashed on Tuesday had been trying to steer the stricken aircraft away from people on the ground.

Craigavon businessman Philip Murdock and a woman who has not yet been named died when their small aircraft crashed into hedges close to the airfield at 8.20pm. They were both members of the Ulster Flying Club.

