Newtownards plane crash: Pilot steered away from crowds to avoid more deaths, say witnesses

Witnesses in Newtownards believe the pilot of a small plane that crashed on Tuesday had been trying to steer the stricken aircraft away from people on the ground.

Craigavon businessman Philip Murdock and a woman who has not yet been named died when their small aircraft crashed into hedges close to the airfield at 8.20pm. They were both members of the Ulster Flying Club.

Yesterday afternoon, police were still at the scene, which stayed cordoned off to the press and public.

Glenn Rawson was working in a nearby carpet warehouse close to the time of the crash at the time.

"To be honest, all I heard was a small aircraft engine misfiring overhead. I thought, ‘That’s not good, but at least he's almost at the airfield’,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I would say the town is very shocked and saddened.

"I thought the plane would have made it to the runway with no injuries, but unfortunately that was not to be.”

One man, who did not want to be named, said he was at Londonderry Park just across the road from Newtownards Airport when the crash occurred.

"I was at a football match when it happened. I didn’t actually see it, but saw the commotion,” he commented.

"I saw the fire services and ambulances arriving very quickly, so that would tell me that the people on board the aircraft were in contact with people on the ground, because it hadn’t hit the ground long when they arrived, and where the aircraft landed is an all overgrown area.”

Emergency services at the scene of the major light aircraft crash in Newtownards

Emergency services at the scene of the major light aircraft crash in Newtownards

Many eyewitnesses of the scene believe the pilot, Mr Murdock, knew he was in trouble, and tried to steer the plane towards the airfield as to avoid hurting anyone else.

Independent councillor Steven Irvine said that his local football team was playing at Londonderry Park at the time.

"They saw the airplane turning on its side — in hindsight it was maybe in distress and was trying to avoid more casualties,” he said.

"Fair play to the pilot if that’s the case.

"That park is very busy with dog walkers, sports, children in the play park — there were two soccer matches on at the time too — it would have been relatively busy.

“I’d just like to pass on my deepest condolences to both families of the victims and their wider circles. God bless them.”

Another local man, who often enjoys sitting on the coastal walkway and watching the planes go in and out from the small airport, said he was “shocked the pair were killed, but not really shocked about the crash”.

"There’s a couple of flying schools based there and crashes do happen from time to time,” said 56-year-old Terry, who didn't wish to give his surname.

"All the others only had minor injuries.”

One of the most recent crashes prior to Tuesday’s happened in August last year.

At the time, the PSNI said one man was taken to hospital “for treatment for his injuries” which were not believed to be serious.

"I was driving past the airport when that crash happened,” Terry continued.

“The plane flipped over upon landing but the guy walked away.

"This is very sad. A lot of the aircrafts are very light.

"They may get caught out by the wind coming through Strangford Lough on one side and the hills with Scrabo Tower on the other.

"I’m not an expert, but that could be a factor.”