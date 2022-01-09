Newstalk presenter Ciara Kelly confirms she has Covid for the second time

Ciara Kelly has confirmed she has contracted Covid-19 for the second time, forcing her to sit out a few days of her 100 Days of Walking challenge.

The radio presenter previously caught Covid during the first wave in March 2020 but in a video this evening, she confirmed she would not be able to lead the charge in her walking challenge as she was isolating with the virus once again.

“I woke up this morning not feeling well - bit of a sore throat, burning eyes and a bit of a hacking cough and a bit fluey,” Ciara said on a video posted to Twitter.

“Did my antigen test..never mind a 15-minutes, like half a second after I did it the [test] line was stronger than the other line so, I have Covid.

“Like half a million of you, I have Omicron, and for the second time in two years of 100 Days of Walking, I have to stand down as I am not allowed to go for a walk,” Ms Kelly said.

Read More

Ms Kelly was forced to isolate and worked from home when she was one of the first well-known figures in Ireland to contract the virus in the first few weeks of the pandemic in Ireland.

Ciara’s popular walking challenge has many participants and she confirmed her Newstalk co-presenter Shane Coleman will pick up the mantle while she is isolating at home.

“My pal Shane Coleman is going to step into the breach for me for the next few days, so we are still going to have walks, but it won’t be me for a few days. Thank you all for taking part but for now I’m stuck in the room,” Ciara said.