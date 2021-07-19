Today's top stories: Delta variant concern as Ireland opens up to travel, and majority of 4,000 slaughtered ex-racehorses were trained in Ireland

Fears are rising over a Delta surge engulfing Ireland as the country opens up its borders to foreign travel today. More than 3,700 cases have been reported here over the past three days, and it has been warned that travel, particularly from the UK, could see a further surge in case.

A well-known priest has said the Religious Sisters of Charity are being bullied in the row over the ownership of the land for the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“There are literally hundreds of people involved in this organisation throughout Ireland,” a senior source said.

Most of the 4,000 racehorses slaughtered in abbatoirs since 2019 were trained in Ireland, a BBC investigation has found.

Hopkins had said she planned to frighten staff who brought meals to her door by confronting them naked and without a mask.

A fresh investigation in the IRA abduction and murder of farmer Tom Oliver has uncovered new DNA evidence, which investigators hope will lead to a prosecution.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar is set to push for a budget package to encourage long-term remote working.

Tenants and landlords are owed at least €400,000 – and the court decided last week that Period Door Properties should be wound up, rather than go down the examinership route.

Gardaí are on major alert for the release of one of Ireland’s most notorious gangland criminals at the start of next month.

Insurance companies are prepared to tolerate it as they can pass on the cost to policyholders, the Alliance for Insurance Reform claimed.