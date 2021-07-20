People who are close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases will be asked to do DIY antigen testing at home, if the number of suspected infections continues to soar. Meanwhile, insurance customers who don’t shop around are set to be protected from having their premiums hiked every year.

PCR testing

People who are close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases will be asked to do DIY antigen testing with self-swabbing at home if the number of suspected infections continues to soar.

Former Fine Gael candidate is out of jail

A former solicitor and Fine Gael election candidate, jailed for two years in February for a string of fraud offences, has been moved from prison to a “step-down facility” in Dublin in preparation for her release from custody.

Cervical screening clinics

GPs are being urged not to put on extra cervical screening clinics amid pressure on CervicalCheck to ensure more women’s samples do not go out of date.

Insurance

Insurance customers who don’t shop around are set to be protected from having their premiums hiked every year.

Checking Covid-19 certs at the bar

Publicans have lost a battle to allow them to check indoor dining passes at bar counters.

Thousands of passengers left without travel certs

Thousands of frustrated passengers have been left without their EU Digital Covid Certs (DCC) as the Government’s helpline for queries relating to the travel certs was overwhelmed with calls yesterday.

Louth case spike

Good weather, “flawed logic” about vaccines, and people availing of looser restrictions across the Border has been the “perfect storm” of events for the Wee County.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

InFocus Podcast: Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder: the unanswered questions

Rory Best on Conor Murray

Former Ireland captain Rory Best backs Conor Murray to come out on right side of Gatland's selection call for first Lions Test