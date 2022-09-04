Today’s news: Tributes pour in for Henry de Bromhead’s son Jack (13) after Kerry tragedy; Poll shows huge concern over rising energy bills

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie.
The full extent of the public’s mounting concern over the cost-of-living crisis is laid bare in today’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll. It reveals that 37pc of respondents say they will be unable to pay soaring energy costs this winter, with a further 39pc stating they will have to cut back on other costs to afford their increased bill.
All further events at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival on Rossbeigh Beach in Kerry this weekend have been cancelled following the tragic death of 13-year-old jockey Jack de Bromhead, son of hugely successful racehorse trainer Henry de Bromhead.
Two children and an adult teenager have died after a violent incident at a house in Dublin. The tragedy occurred around 12.30am this morning at a home in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24.
The Government is set to focus on a raft of once-off spending measures in the Budget to combat the worsening cost-of-living crisis.
A teenage jockey has died in a freak accident at a Kerry pony festival. The jockey, who is understood to be aged in his early teens, suffered critical injuries in an incident at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival yesterday.
For chef Dylan McGrath, life might well seem like one damn crisis after another. After starting out as Ireland’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, he became a high-profile casualty of the crash, endured chronic back pain, a well-documented case at the hands of a stalker — and two years of lockdown. Now he’s battling to save two Dublin restaurants, Rustic Stone and BrasserieSixty6.
Disgraced former garda Paul Moody has been assigned a job as a cleaner in the Midlands Prison. Moody was jailed in late July for a campaign of coercive control against his ex-partner. He is serving his sentence at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise and is housed in the same division as murderer Graham Dwyer.
The parents of a Limerick student killed on a Greek island last year have written to Trinity College to complain about the role a law professor played in the bail application of the man accused of causing their son’s death.
An elderly witness in the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case — one of the last people to see the French woman alive — has told the Sunday Independent she stands by statements she made to gardaí over 25 years ago about Ian Bailey knowing the murder victim.
There was a 55pc increase last year in the number of people attending support services at Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, the latest figures have shown.
A Queen’s University Belfast professor has calculated Irish consumers could save more than €400 a year from their electricity bills if the Government decides to forgo the annual shift to daylight savings time at the end of next month.
Businessman Enda O’Coineen has launched a High Court injunction action against his businesswoman wife Nicola Mitchell. The legal action was filed on August 26, but Mr O’Coineen would not say why he is suing Ms Mitchell, who is the chief executive of Life Scientific, an agrochemicals company.
Caitlin-Faye Maniti is hoping for a CAO offer for the course of her dreams, but she fears she will have to defer her highly anticipated step to college — because of the student accommodation crisis.
A Fianna Fáil councillor who leads the Irish Stable Staff Association is recorded in minutes as stating he will not repay a €15,000 “overpayment”, warning that if he was “brought down” then others would be “going down” with him.