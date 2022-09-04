Today’s news: Tributes pour in for Henry de Bromhead’s son Jack (13) after Kerry tragedy; Poll shows huge concern over rising energy bills

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie.

State of the nation: poll shows huge concern over rising energy bills

The full extent of the public’s mounting concern over the cost-of-living crisis is laid bare in today’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll. It reveals that 37pc of respondents say they will be unable to pay soaring energy costs this winter, with a further 39pc stating they will have to cut back on other costs to afford their increased bill.

Tributes pour in for Henry de Bromhead's son, Jack (13), after Kerry tragedy

All further events at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival on Rossbeigh Beach in Kerry this weekend have been cancelled following the tragic death of 13-year-old jockey Jack de Bromhead, son of hugely successful racehorse trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Two children and adult teenager die after ‘violent incident’ at house in Dublin

Two children and an adult teenager have died after a violent incident at a house in Dublin. The tragedy occurred around 12.30am this morning at a home in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Budget 2023: Focus on raft of once-off supports to help households and businesses survive exploding costs crisis

The Government is set to focus on a raft of once-off spending measures in the Budget to combat the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

‘Cloud of sadness’ in Kerry as teenage jockey dies in freak accident at pony festival

A teenage jockey has died in a freak accident at a Kerry pony festival. The jockey, who is understood to be aged in his early teens, suffered critical injuries in an incident at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival yesterday.

Dylan McGrath's fight for restaurant survival: 'I can’t leave and work for Google now, can I?'

For chef Dylan McGrath, life might well seem like one damn crisis after another. After starting out as Ireland’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, he became a high-profile casualty of the crash, endured chronic back pain, a well-documented case at the hands of a stalker — and two years of lockdown. Now he’s battling to save two Dublin restaurants, Rustic Stone and BrasserieSixty6.

Disgraced garda Paul Moody works as cleaner in jail

Disgraced former garda Paul Moody has been assigned a job as a cleaner in the Midlands Prison. Moody was jailed in late July for a campaign of coercive control against his ex-partner. He is serving his sentence at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise and is housed in the same division as murderer Graham Dwyer.

The Indo Daily TRAILER: Cruel Intentions – Catching The Catfish

Parents of UL student killed in Greece complain over bail reference for suspect

The parents of a Limerick student killed on a Greek island last year have written to Trinity College to complain about the role a law professor played in the bail application of the man accused of causing their son’s death.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier witness claims Ian Bailey told her: ‘I was washing blood off my clothes’

An elderly witness in the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case — one of the last people to see the French woman alive — has told the Sunday Independent she stands by statements she made to gardaí over 25 years ago about Ian Bailey knowing the murder victim.

Surge in people seeking help for eating disorders

There was a 55pc increase last year in the number of people attending support services at Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland, the latest figures have shown.

Michael Flatley plays the flute on The Late Late Show

Ireland advised not to turn clocks back to save €400 on energy bills

A Queen’s University Belfast professor has calculated Irish consumers could save more than €400 a year from their electricity bills if the Government decides to forgo the annual shift to daylight savings time at the end of next month.

Newspaper owner O’Coineen sues wife in High Court

Businessman Enda O’Coineen has launched a High Court injunction action against his businesswoman wife Nicola Mitchell. The legal action was filed on August 26, but Mr O’Coineen would not say why he is suing Ms Mitchell, who is the chief executive of Life Scientific, an agrochemicals company.

Accommodation crisis is likely to put college places on hold

Caitlin-Faye Maniti is hoping for a CAO offer for the course of her dreams, but she fears she will have to defer her highly anticipated step to college — because of the student accommodation crisis.

Stables staff leader in €15,000 pay row said ‘he would take others down

A Fianna Fáil councillor who leads the Irish Stable Staff Association is recorded in minutes as stating he will not repay a €15,000 “overpayment”, warning that if he was “brought down” then others would be “going down” with him.