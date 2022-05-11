Today's news: Murdered Ballymun mother-of-two may have known her killer; Limerick hurler arrested for allegedly head-butting Tipperary rival

Here are the main headlines of the morning.

Murdered Ballymun mother-of-two Lisa Thompson may have known her killer



Gardaí are investigating whether a woman killed in a frenzied knife attack at her home knew her killer. The woman in her 50s was named locally as mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, of ­Sandyhill Court, Ballymun, Dublin.

Limerick hurler arrested for allegedly head-butting Tipperary rival in pub after match

A member of the senior Limerick hurling panel was arrested after an altercation in a pub in which a Tipperary hurler was allegedly head-butted.

Brain drain fear as Ronan Glynn quits but Tony Holohan to prolong his stay



Ronan Glynn resigned as deputy chief medical officer yesterday amid claims from colleagues that pressures facing senior civil servants in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic are contributing to a public service ‘brain drain’.

‘Clear case of discrimination’: Mother’s anger as visually impaired Leaving Cert student will face 54-page maths paper

A visually-impaired student who has done all his post-primary studies digitally has been told he must sit paper-based Leaving Cert exams.

The Indo Daily: Poll position - Are we closer than ever to a united Ireland?

Delay on Conversations with Friends appearing on RTÉ attributed to funding

The scheduling differences between RTÉ One and BBC Three for Sally Rooney’s new mini-series Conversations with Friends has been attributed to funding.

Women more likely to fill jobs in lowest salary ranges

Companies that committed to a pledge to support diversity in the workforce have significantly more women in top jobs than the average, but research shows female workers are “disproportionately over-represented” in the lowest salary ranges.

Dublin City Council staff told to be back at desks next month

Dublin City Council staff have been told to return to the office full-time next month before they will be given the option of blended working.

Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for Day 2 of libel trial

Rebekah Vardy will “never forgive” Coleen Rooney after she “ruined” the last weeks of her pregnancy by accusing her of leaking private information to the press, the High Court has been told.

Surge in loans taken out for education and home improvements

There is strong growth in the number and value of personal loans taken out by households despite the cost-of-living crisis and the economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Victims’ outcry as British government goes ahead with proposal for Troubles amnesty

Relatives of victims have described a move by the UK government to tweak a plan to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles-related crimes as a “shameful affront” to democracy.