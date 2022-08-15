Today's news: Man who died after entering Clare lake remembered as ‘epitome of joy'; 480,000 in line for double energy bill benefit bonus

Here are the main news stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Warm tributes have been paid to a man who died after he got into difficulty while swimming at a lake in Co Clare at the weekend.
The Government is considering a one-off double payment of the €35-a-month Household Benefits Package as part of a range of cost-of-living measures aimed at tackling rising inflation.
Irish drivers face the threat of higher motor insurance costs after a sharp rise in the number of stolen cars, with organised crime gangs using sophisticated technology for ‘ghost thefts’ of luxury motors destined for the Russian black market.
Two men have been charged with violent disorder and assault following the death of a man who was seriously injured during an alleged “unprovoked assault” in Athlone, Co Westmeath.
Mark Keeley took great pride in his role as a member of a bomb disposal unit, keeping the public safe from terrorist and criminal bombs - until he was forced to quit because he couldn’t support his young family on the paltry pay he received in return.
More than 1,000 students could be left homeless in Limerick when the college year begins next month, an accommodation provider has warned.
For years, the most stolen road sign reported by Cork Co Council was that for Béal na mBlath, the west Cork townland where General Michael Collins was shot and killed during the Civil War.
The champion cow standing in the pedigree cattle section typified what has made the Tullamore Show the biggest one-day event of its kind in the country.
Young drivers have been encouraged to pass their driving test, a move that could save them €1,000 on their insurance cover.
For most of us, the arrival of the summer months means sunshine (hopefully), warm days, long evenings, and a general holiday buzz. But f or at least 20pc of the Irish population, the season is punctuated by hay fever, also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis.