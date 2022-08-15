Today's news: Man who died after entering Clare lake remembered as ‘epitome of joy'; 480,000 in line for double energy bill benefit bonus

Samir Kaul got into difficulty in Ballyalla Lake in Co Clare

Here are the main news stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Man (49) who died after entering Co Clare lake is remembered as the ‘epitome of joy’



Warm tributes have been paid to a man who died after he got into difficulty while swimming at a lake in Co Clare at the weekend.

480,000 in line for double energy bill benefit bonus

The Government is considering a one-off double payment of the €35-a-month Household Benefits Package as part of a range of cost-of-living measures aimed at tackling rising inflation.

Car insurance expected to increase as robberies soar, with gangs using latest tech to aid thefts

Irish drivers face the threat of higher motor insurance costs after a sharp rise in the number of stolen cars, with organised crime gangs using sophisticated technology for ‘ghost thefts’ of luxury motors destined for the Russian black market. Two men charged with violent disorder and assault after death of man in Athlone Two men have been charged with violent disorder and assault following the death of a man who was seriously injured during an alleged “unprovoked assault” in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

‘I was handling live bombs but shelf packers were paid more than me – so I quit’

Mark Keeley took great pride in his role as a member of a bomb disposal unit, keeping the public safe from terrorist and criminal bombs - until he was forced to quit because he couldn’t support his young family on the paltry pay he received in return.

Over 1,000 Limerick college students may be left with no accommodation as academic year begins next month

More than 1,000 students could be left homeless in Limerick when the college year begins next month, an accommodation provider has warned.

Why 100 years on, our fascination with the ‘Big Fella’ Michael Collins endures to this day

For years, the most stolen road sign reported by Cork Co Council was that for Béal na mBlath, the west Cork townland where General Michael Collins was shot and killed during the Civil War.

The Indo Daily: Trash talk, tantrums and treading the boards - Conor McGregor's fight to fame

Outstanding in its field: Tullamore Show back to its best as 60,000 make a day of it



The champion cow standing in the pedigree cattle section typified what has made the Tullamore Show the biggest one-day event of its kind in the country.

Passing driving test can cut young drivers’ motor insurance premiums by €1,000

Young drivers have been encouraged to pass their driving test, a move that could save them €1,000 on their insurance cover.

More adults are developing hay fever – here’s what to do about it

For most of us, the arrival of the summer months means sunshine (hopefully), warm days, long evenings, and a general holiday buzz. But f or at least 20pc of the Irish population, the season is punctuated by hay fever, also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis.