Today's news: Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano rematch set for Croke Park; Greens accuse Fine Gael of trying to ‘outdo Healy-Raes’ in turf war

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Katie Taylor extinguished any doubt about her ranking as the best pound-for-pound female boxer in the world this morning at Madison Square Garden with an historic win over Amanda Serrano.
The pride of Ireland, Katie Taylor, is one step closer to a dream fight in her homeland with both fighters' promoters Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul in agreement that a rematch between the pair needs to happen in Croke Park later this year.
The Coalition ‘turf war’ has escalated this weekend after the Green Party privately accused Fine Gael of trying to “outdo the Healy-Raes” with its opposition to Eamon Ryan’s solid fuel regulations.
Anti-vaccine extremist Antonio Mureddu will not face criminal charges in connection with Covid patient Joe McCarron’s departure from hospital in Donegal while gravely ill last year, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
There is a six-month wait for motorists in some parts of the country applying for a National Car Test (NCT) appointment online. However, Applus+, the company that runs the service, has said if motorists phone its helpline number they can secure an appointment within a month.
Controversial columnist Kevin Myers hosted a lunch for 92 friends and supporters last week to celebrate “freedom of speech” and winning his defamation lawsuit against RTÉ in 2019. The celebration was delayed for more than two years by the pandemic.
Frank Smith, whose Submarine Bar in Crumlin, Dublin, and the Baggot Inn in the city centre, became noted venues during the Jack Charlton soccer era, has left €13.6m in his will.
Dublin City Council “stood down” an internal review of allegations that officials had paid protection money to criminals at social housing building sites in the city.
Rates of psychological distress among women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal were nearly four times higher than among average cancer survivors, according to a new Irish study.
A key prosecution witness in the trial of ‘Isis bride’ Lisa Smith has become embroiled in a sex scandal in the US involving a Texas congressman.
Dressmaker Tetyana Gryshchenko’s small rented apartment in Co Sligo encapsulates the chaos of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, with 10 members of her family who fled to Ireland now having to live with her.