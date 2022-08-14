Today’s news: Jailed coercive ex-garda arrested on sex abuse allegations; and teenage biker claims arresting gardaí used ‘excessive force’

'Prisoners generally don’t like gardaí. Many also don’t like those who commit crimes against women, so he’s ticked a couple of boxes already,' one prison source said. Pictured, Paul Moody. Photo: Collins

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Jailed coercive ex-garda Moody arrested on sex abuse allegations

Disgraced former garda Paul Moody has been arrested over allegations of historical sexual abuse, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Teenage biker claims arresting gardaí used ‘excessive force’ to detain him

A teenage boy has launched legal proceedings against An Garda Síochána after he was left with facial injuries in the aftermath of his arrest and detention for driving a scrambler motorbike in north Dublin.

Donnelly will meet doctors over HSE referring children to UK trans clinic

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has agreed to an urgent request to meet doctors from the National Gender Service (NGS) over concerns about the HSE’s ongoing use of the UK’s Tavistock clinic for Irish children with gender-identity issues.

McGrath makes a pre-Budget play for public sector ‘flexibility’ in pay talks

The Government will make an improved offer to public sector unions seeking pay increases ahead of next month’s Budget 2023. However, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath insisted they will be asked to show flexibility and to consider the substantial cost-of-living measures — including tax cuts — the Government is bringing forward in the budget.

Prices are growing for our weekly shop, but the portions are shrinking

Summer months are usually a bit quieter for staff in Mabs (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) offices around the country, but this year bucked that trend.

Old Conna Golf Club set for High Court after WRC upholds claims of sex harassment

Old Conna Golf Club in south Dublin is facing two High Court claims for damages over an alleged sexual harassment ordeal suffered by two female staff who worked with its general manager Ronan Smyth.

Web Summit sues after being told to pay landlord €20,000 over coffee flood and loo-seat ruling

Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit has taken a High Court action to try overturn a tribunal finding that its staff caused €100,000 of flood damage to a rented house — by pouring coffee waste down a kitchen sink.

Virgin Media and TG4 both set to launch new TV channels

Commercial operator Virgin Media Television and Irish language station TG4 are both launching new channels, the Sunday Independent has learned.

HSE unaware of potential staff conflict of interest in €136,000 contract bid

The HSE was unaware that a senior staff member was the director of a company which successfully bid for a contract worth more than €136,000 to carry out work on a centre for people with disabilities in Navan, Co Meath, two years ago.

Report into historic child sex abuse at St John Ambulance is complete

A major examination of historical child sex abuse at St John Ambulance (SJA) is completed and up to 100 people have been interviewed.

Lawyers get derogations from EU Russia sanctions to represent Putin ally in High Court



The Department of Foreign Affairs has granted a number of derogations from EU sanctions against Russia to allow a law firm to continue to represent a Russian oligarch in a multi-billion euro High Court dispute.

Tax experts warn of €335bn black hole in social insurance fund

The Tax Strategy Group has sounded an alarm over the social insurance fund, warning it could leave a black hole of up to €335bn by 2071.

‘If police say they can’t find any new evidence about your missing loved one, never ever accept it’

Thirty-five years after the murder of Irish teenager Trevor O’Keeffe by French serial killer Pierre Chanal, his family tell of their long quest for justice.