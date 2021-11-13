Today's news headlines: Wider use of Covid certs now resisted by ministers; pimps and sex offenders using ‘right to be forgotten’

The National Public Health Emergency Team is facing push-back from Cabinet ministers over proposals to extend the use of Covid passes beyond the hospitality sector.
Patients are facing wait times of up to four weeks for routine GP appointments as practices struggle with an “unprecedented demand” for services.
Press coverage of the activities of a criminal who was behind a multi-million-euro vice ring has been ‘forgotten’ by Google following requests under EU privacy law, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Mother and baby homes survivors will be refunded inheritance tax they were forced to pay on land left to them by foster parents under plans being developed by the Government.
A son of former tycoon Seán Quinn is said to have been behind requests made to Google which led to a large number of press articles about the family being “forgotten” by the internet search engine.
Up to 116 hospital patients who were admitted with non-Covid illnesses in the past two weeks were infected with the virus while in hospital as winter overcrowding reaches critical levels.
A musical duo who have accused UK department store chain John Lewis of copying their version of a song used in the company’s Christmas advert are calling on the retail giant to donate to charities.
Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has been slapped with a lawsuit in the United States by a prolific patent troll who has sued a string of corporations over the past two decades for allegedly infringing patents for technology he claims to have invented.
A planned clampdown on the tax treatment of soft low-interest and no-interest loans from the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ has been postponed with the Department of Finance saying it plans to review the proposals.