Today's news headlines: Wider use of Covid certs now resisted by ministers; pimps and sex offenders using ‘right to be forgotten’

Backlash over Nphet proposal to extend use of Covid certs

The National Public Health Emergency Team is facing push-back from Cabinet ministers over proposals to extend the use of Covid passes beyond the hospitality sector.

Patients face waits of up to a month to see GP

Patients are facing wait times of up to four weeks for routine GP appointments as practices struggle with an “unprecedented demand” for services.

Pimps and sex offenders among those using ‘right to be forgotten’

Press coverage of the activities of a criminal who was behind a multi-million-euro vice ring has been ‘forgotten’ by Google following requests under EU privacy law, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Inheritance tax refunds for survivors of mother and baby homes

Mother and baby homes survivors will be refunded inheritance tax they were forced to pay on land left to them by foster parents under plans being developed by the Government.

Quinn’s son-in-law said to have made ‘right to be forgotten’ requests

A son of former tycoon Seán Quinn is said to have been behind requests made to Google which led to a large number of press articles about the family being “forgotten” by the internet search engine.

Up to 116 patients caught Covid while in hospital during past two weeks as overcrowding critical

Up to 116 hospital patients who were admitted with non-Covid illnesses in the past two weeks were infected with the virus while in hospital as winter overcrowding reaches critical levels.

Irish musician urges John Lewis to donate to charity after ad song copy claim

A musical duo who have accused UK department store chain John Lewis of copying their version of a song used in the company’s Christmas advert are calling on the retail giant to donate to charities.

Paddy Power owner targeted by patent troll in legal action

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has been slapped with a lawsuit in the United States by a prolific patent troll who has sued a string of corporations over the past two decades for allegedly infringing patents for technology he claims to have invented.

Paschal Donohoe kicks plan to tax Bank of Mum and Dad loans into touch

A planned clampdown on the tax treatment of soft low-interest and no-interest loans from the ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ has been postponed with the Department of Finance saying it plans to review the proposals.

RTÉ release a preview of The Late Late Toy Show



