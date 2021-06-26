Here are some of Ireland's top headlines today.

Office return pushed back to autumn for most employees

Employers are sticking to plans for thousands of workers to return to the office in September, despite Government signals of an earlier reopening. In an Irish Independent survey, many companies said they were not planning on a potential phased return this summer.

New test to hunt down Delta variant as fears grow for those with one AstraZeneca dose

A new form of test to help hunt down the Delta variant of Covid-19 will be available in Ireland from this weekend, amid growing concern about the level of risk to older people. The Government is also being urged to immediately revise the vaccination programme to tackle the threat.

Riverdance founder defends mogul Kelly over drunken episode

Riverdance co-founder John McColgan has leapt to the defence of businessman Declan Kelly, who stepped down from the board of US charity Global Citizen over drunken behaviour at a fundraising concert. Mr McColgan, who has known Mr Kelly for 30 years and worked with Global Citizen in the past, describes the allegations against him as “completely out of character”.

Delta variant taking biggest toll on younger and unvaccinated population

Young unvaccinated people who have yet to be offered a Covid-19 jab are being hardest hit by the Delta variant here so far, it emerged yesterday. People of all ages here have now been infected with the highly contagious mutant version of coronavirus, including the over-65s.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for murder of George Floyd

A Minnesota judge has sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. The killing of Mr Floyd in Minneapolis led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the US in generations.

Johnson refuses to sack Matt Hancock after rules breach

Boris Johnson has rejected calls to sack Matt Hancock after the Health Secretary admitted breaching the Government’s rules on social distancing. Mr Hancock apologised after images emerged of him kissing a close aide who he appointed in his office at the Department for Health and Social Care.

Geldof among those in dispute with rental firm seeking examinership

Tenants and landlords - including Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof - owed up to €400,000 by a company that had been renting luxurious properties across Dublin fear they may never get their money. Period Door Properties Limited (PDP) has petitioned the High Court for an examiner, claiming its liabilities currently exceed its assets by nearly €4m.

Love, loss and life: The human stories behind births, deaths and marriages in lockdown

The black-and-white statistics of the pandemic will give future generations only a limited sense of these turbulent times. Nicola Anderson fills in the colour of how our landmark life events were transformed.

One man’s descent into gangland in his own words

Podcast of the week: Joey O’Callaghan, the youngest person to enter the garda’s witness protection programme, describes his chilling experience in this true crime series.

50 free things to do with your children during the summer

Boredom won’t be an option over the coming months, writes Andrea Smith, as she looks at ways to keep yourself entertained this summer.