Today's news headlines: Wave of fresh price hikes as cost of living surges; Bord Bia paying €1.5m a year for offices in Dublin 4

It's the top stories of the morning.
Thousands of households are set to be hit with a rise in the cost of bin collections and TV packages, along with another energy price increase. The moves by Panda Recycling, Thorntons Recycling, Panda Power, Pinergy and Sky TV will increase cost-of-living pressures on consumers.
Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has opened a sold-out Web Summit in Lisbon with a searing criticism of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. The conference organiser used the centre stage to project giant images of a Village Magazine cover describing Mr Varadkar as a “law breaker”.
Bord Bia will pay €1.5m a year in office rent after signing a new lease to move to one of the country’s most exclusive addresses in the heart of Dublin 4, the Farming Independent has learned.
A plan to breathe new life into Dublin’s Moore Street with extra trading stalls at weekends has been branded “pointless” and “too little, too late” by current traders.
In the two weeks to last Thursday, 248 in this age group were hospitalised with the virus – more than half the 475 patients with Covid-19 who were unwell enough to be admitted.
Two men have pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy involving €183,491 in funds fraudulently obtained under the pandemic unemployment payment programme.
Students are leaving school without the sex education, digital skills, financial literacy and climate knowledge they need, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will tell the Oireachtas Education Committee today.
Looming changes to EU law on live animal exports could pose “a major threat” to Government plans for stabilising livestock numbers, an MEP has warned.
A group of priests has blasted some of the country’s bishops over their treatment of overworked, elderly and in some instances gay priests.
The chief executive of British bank Barclays has stepped down following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.