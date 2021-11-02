Today's news headlines: Wave of fresh price hikes as cost of living surges; Bord Bia paying €1.5m a year for offices in Dublin 4

It's the top stories of the morning.

Wave of fresh price hikes as families ‘close to the brink’

Thousands of households are set to be hit with a rise in the cost of bin collections and TV packages, along with another energy price increase. The moves by Panda Recycling, Thorntons Recycling, Panda Power, Pinergy and Sky TV will increase cost-of-living pressures on consumers.

Paddy Cosgrave brings Varadkar leak controversy centre stage at Web Summit

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has opened a sold-out Web Summit in Lisbon with a searing criticism of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. The conference organiser used the centre stage to project giant images of a Village Magazine cover describing Mr Varadkar as a “law breaker”.

Bord Bia paying €1.5m a year for offices in Dublin 4

Bord Bia will pay €1.5m a year in office rent after signing a new lease to move to one of the country’s most exclusive addresses in the heart of Dublin 4, the Farming Independent has learned.

The Indo Daily: Paul Williams on how John Gilligan and John Traynor changed gangland

Plan to revitalise Moore Street ‘too little, too late’

A plan to breathe new life into Dublin’s Moore Street with extra trading stalls at weekends has been branded “pointless” and “too little, too late” by current traders.

Over-65s make up over half of Covid hospital admissions

In the two weeks to last Thursday, 248 in this age group were hospitalised with the virus – more than half the 475 patients with Covid-19 who were unwell enough to be admitted.

Two plead guilty over PUP scam

Two men have pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy involving €183,491 in funds fraudulently obtained under the pandemic unemployment payment programme.

Students leave school unprepared for life, says Harris

Students are leaving school without the sex education, digital skills, financial literacy and climate knowledge they need, Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will tell the Oireachtas Education Committee today.

‘Stabilise herd’ plan threatened

Looming changes to EU law on live animal exports could pose “a major threat” to Government plans for stabilising livestock numbers, an MEP has warned.

Priests’ group slam some bishops for their treatment of overworked, elderly and gay priests

A group of priests has blasted some of the country’s bishops over their treatment of overworked, elderly and in some instances gay priests.

Boss at major UK bank steps down over links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

The chief executive of British bank Barclays has stepped down following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.