Today's news headlines: Varadkar wants rules changed to allow large festivals and Ian Bailey wants to go on Late Late Sophie special

General view of revellers enjoying Hudson Taylor on second day of Electric Picnic festival. Stradbally, Co. Laois. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Here are this morning's top stories...

Electric Picnic's fate hangs in balance as Varadkar pushes for go-ahead

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is to push his government colleagues to allow Electric Picnic and other outdoor events to go ahead. He is likely to intervene in the growing row over the Laois music festival despite the Government officially saying it is a matter for the organiser, MCD, and Laois County Council.

RTÉ must involve me in any Late Late feature on Sophie death, Bailey warns

Ian Bailey has warned RTÉ he will complain to broadcasting standards watchdogs if he is excluded from a Late Late Show feature on Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Irish mum-of-four on OnlyFans: ‘I didn’t think I’d be getting such a big income, but I ended up loving it’

Ireland’s X Rated will delve into the lives of Irish people who make a living on this much talked-about site. Content creator Sinead Connell said she is proud to be part of Ireland’s sex industry. The 41-year-old was previously a competitive body builder and when the pandemic hit, she decided to join the platform.

Foley refuses to yield in pregnant teachers’ row

Teachers in the early stages of pregnancy may be relying on a sympathetic doctor to sign them off work if they don’t want go back to school until they have vaccine protection against Covid.

Entire village ‘will have to be abandoned if flooding is not fixed’

An entire village faces abandonment if a solution to encroaching floodwater is not found, locals say. It comes as an environmental protection group won its High Court action yesterday aimed at halting works on a flood relief scheme in Ballagh, Rahara, Co Roscommon.

Increasing number of pregnant women admitted to ICU as hospital cases spike

Most acute hospitals had at least one seriously ill patient with Covid-19 in intensive care yesterday with doctors warning of a time lag between the high daily counts of the virus and hospitalisations, which usually follow later.

Royal ‘quietly pleased’ Meghan could not attend Philip’s funeral

British royal family members were “quietly pleased” that Meghan Markle missed Prince Philip’s funeral because they feared she would “create a spectacle” if she attended, a biography claims.

Oaktree secures extension to €186m debt on The Square shopping centre

US private equity giant Oaktree has successfully secured an extension to the maturity date of €186m of debt advanced by AIB to help fund the 2018 acquisition by the company of The Square shopping centre in Tallaght from Nama.

New York’s governor reveals 12,000 extra Covid deaths

New York’s new governor acknowledged on her first day in office that the state has had nearly 12,000 more deaths from Covid-19 than her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, told the public.

Explainer: Will the schools be safe when the doors reopen – and catch-up plans for pupils?

The summer holidays are over and the new lunchboxes packed. But how are we set for the return to schools, and how safe will they be?