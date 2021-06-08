Today's news headlines: Varadkar wants return to offices in August; Baby girl killed in attack by family terrier was found by aunt checking on her in bed

Could we be back in offices in August? Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is urging a return to the office in August - a month earlier than currently planned. And the three-month-old baby girl who was tragically killed following an attack by a dog has been named as Mia O'Connell. The incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Monday in the small village of Clashmore, west Waterford.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar pushing for early return to offices in August

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment wants to see people returning to their desks within weeks, even if remote and blended working are to become a much bigger feature of life after Covid. The Irish Independent can reveal that he now is asking Nphet to consider a phased return to offices in August, rather than September.

Baby girl killed in attack by family terrier was found by aunt checking on her in bed

The three-month-old baby girl tragically killed following an attack by a dog was discovered by her aunt who went to check on her sleeping. The little girl, named locally as Mia O’Connell, was asleep upstairs in the bedroom of the house in Clashmore, west Waterford when her aunt, who was visiting the home, found her badly injured.

‘We didn’t know when we’d be open again. But here we are’

Pubs across the country reopened yesterday for outdoor service and customers and publicans were thrilled to be back. "It was emotional closing the bar at three o’clock on Christmas Eve. We didn’t know when we’d be open again. Some thought it would be a few weeks, some said it would be after St Patrick’s Day. And here we are on June 7," said Hugh Hourican of the Boar's Head on Capel Street, Dublin.

Leaving Cert students with Covid-19 symptoms won’t sit exams, says SEC

Public health rules will prevent Leaving Cert candidates sitting an exam if they have any Covid-style symptoms – but that may not apply to hay fever sufferers. The strict advice to schools is that “in all circumstances, public health considerations must take precedence over examinations attendance”.

Scramble to get tables as bookings surge on return of outdoor dining

Restaurants and pubs resumed outdoor table service after a six-month Covid-19 shutdown, with €1m expected to be spent on food and drink every 20 minutes. Bookings for outdoor tables have now soared, with some Dublin, Cork and Galway bistros saying that outdoor seating is now booked for prime Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening slots right up until the end of August.

Significant gaps in child mental health service exposed by report

Significant gaps in mental health services for children, which make it difficult for them to get appropriate treatment, have been highlighted in a new report. In one case, a disturbed young boy thought to be a risk to his mother and siblings could not get a suitable residential placement as he was too young for special care, which is open only to children between the ages of 11 and 18.

Review of Climate Bill decisions urged over TD’s former links with gas consulting firm

Campaigners against fracked gas have asked for an urgent review of proceedings at a Dáil committee because of the chairman’s former links to a company contracted to work on the Shannon liquefied ­natural gas (LNG) terminal.

Meat factories will be forced to divulge profits under new EU rules

The profit margins and turnover of Ireland’s leading meat processors could be exposed under new EU regulations that will force large multinational companies to disclose financial details of their activities in each member state.

Food for thought as Fine Gael colleagues back election candidate James Geoghegan

By-election candidate James Geoghegan was bolstered by Minister Simon Harris, director of elections, and other party campaigners as they tried to serve him up a Dáil seat on a plate. Seen also at the outside table at TriBeCa restaurant in the affluent suburb of Ranelagh yesterday were Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, Richard Bruton TD and Senator Mary Seery Kearney.

Kenny sticks with young guns for Hungary’s ‘carnival’

The 13th game of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland tenure takes place this evening but, from the manager’s perspective, he has already used up his quota of bad luck, writes Daniel McDonnell.