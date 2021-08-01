Today's news headlines: Varadkar quizzes minister believed to be behind leak, and parents call for information on jabs for children

Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Minister ‘rumbled’ in extraordinary leak ruse over Zappone job fury

Leo Varadkar has questioned a Cabinet minister believed to be behind a damaging Government leak. It comes after text message evidence was taken to the Tánaiste by a junior minister who set up an extraordinary ruse to identify the source of recent breaches of Cabinet confidentiality, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

'I'm devastated' - Kurt Walker beaten in medal fight at Olympic Games

There was no joy for Ireland’s Kurt Walker in his medal fight at the Tokyo Olympics. The Lisburn featherweight lost to his American rival Duke Ragan in their quarter-final bout at the Kukugikan Areana on a split 3-2 decision. In truth the verdict could have gone either way.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder: Gardaí appeal to French over new lead on ‘man in long dark coat’

Gardaí have asked the French authorities to help investigate a potential new lead in the murder of French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier. The new information was passed to gardaí by the Oscar-nominated film director Jim Sheridan, who made Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie, one of two recently released documentaries about the crime.

Parents seek clarity on jabs for children

Parents are crying out for information about the safety of vaccinating their children. Vaccine hesitancy, which has not been a hugely significant issue here compared with other countries, is now beginning to raise its head.

Eamon Ryan: State companies ‘must hand over land for housing’

Ahead of the publication of the much-anticipated Housing for All Plan next month, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he has asked transport semi-states to hand over large tranches of land for housing development.

Minister proposes gambling tsar and addiction register in bill before Cabinet

A gambling ‘tsar’ will have a staff of up to 100 independent specialists, as the Government finally presses ahead with tough new laws to overhaul the industry.

‘This Covid surge has arrived early — our hospitals are under pressure’

Northern Ireland still has not reached the peak of the latest Covid-19 surge, with an increase in children and young men and women being admitted to hospitals across the region.

RTÉ will ‘need to be rescued’ states new consultants’ report

RTÉ faces the prospect of needing to be rescued if its acute funding issues are not addressed, according to a report by independent London-based consultants Mediatique.

Inquest to open into Kanturk family murder-suicide

The inquest into the murder-suicide deaths of a father and his two sons in Kanturk, Co Cork, will open on Wednesday The inquest is expected to hear from a number of local people as well as from gardaí who attended the scene.

Mica-hit homeowners could be left out of pocket

The Department for Housing has said it will not back a public inquiry, State apology or compensation for damage done by mica to some homes in Donegal and Mayo. Officials told homeowners it is “not in a position” to support such measures for some of those whose homes are crumbling due to defective blocks.