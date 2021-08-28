Today's news headlines: Vaccine sceptics targeted in 'last mile' of jab rollout and Nphet to shut down in October

Major plan to roll out vaccines to the last remaining groups without jab

Up to 10,000 people who were left vulnerable to Covid-19 for months with just one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered a Pfizer shot from next week.

Nphet to disband in October as employees expected to return to office from September

The National Public Health Emergency Team will be shut down from the middle of October as the Government aims to call an end to the Covid-19 emergency. Meanwhile, employees are set to return to the office in phases from September 13.

‘Since I was attacked my family think I would be safer back in India’ – student speaks out about being assaulted in Dublin

An Indian student who temporarily lost her sight after she was attacked in Dublin had planned to settle in Ireland, but no longer feels safe to stay.

Manchester City’s Mendy in court over four rape charges

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was remanded in custody for two weeks yesterday after appearing before magistrates charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Kerry and Tyrone fans urged to wear masks at Croker showdown

Covid-19 has taken hold in the counties of Kerry and Tyrone as supporters converge in Croke Park today for the All-Ireland semi-final. Attendance at Croke Park will be confined to 24,000 but there are worries celebrations around the clash could turn into a superspreader event.

DUP faces electoral meltdown as SF popularity soars in latest opinion poll

The DUP is facing a major electoral meltdown after it plunged to just 13pc support and was overtaken by both the Ulster Unionists and TUV. Doug Beattie’s UUP is now the second-largest party in Northern Ireland on 16pc and Jim Allister’s TUV sits on an unprecedented 14pc, according to a LucidTalk opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Moonlight killer watches mother’s funeral from prison

Farmer Patrick Quirke, who was was convicted of killing DJ Bobby Ryan in 2011, watched his mother’s funeral from prison as she was laid to rest yesterday in Tipperary.

Over 100 members of staff at RTÉ received salaries of €100,000 last year

More than 100 RTÉ staffers earned a basic salary of over €100,000 last year. New figures published by RTÉ show that 117 members of staff had a six-figure salary in 2020.

Inner City Helping Homeless chairman David Hall steps down over threats in wake of death of CEO Anthony Flynn

David Hall has stepped down as chair of Inner City Helping Homeless following threats to his personal safety. Confirming his resignation to Independent.ie, Mr Hall said he sent a message to staff yesterday informing the charity’s volunteers of his decision and explaining that his personal safety had been threatened in recent days.

Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole at age of 77

Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee convicted of assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was granted release by a California parole board on Friday, state prison officials said.