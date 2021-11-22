Today's news headlines: True scale of Covid cases in our schools revealed; no free antigen tests for medical card holders due to stockpiling fears

Revealed: the true scale of Covid cases in our schools

In the first two weeks of November alone, a minimum of 3,726 pupils and 605 teachers tested positive – and that was only in a sample of about a quarter of primary schools.

The Indo Daily: Chaos in the classroom - Covid, kids and antigen kits

No free antigen tests for medical card holders over fears they would be stockpiled

Medical card holders will not be given free antigen tests under plans to be discussed by Cabinet this week over fears of stockpiling.

Over 2,400 Covid deaths in nursing homes and other residential centres

Up to 2,457 people caught up in Covid-19 outbreaks have died, new figures reveal.

Paddy Power cashes out of RTÉ live televised football deal ahead of new betting ads ban

RTÉ has become the first high profile victim of new advertising rules, brought in ahead of gambling regulation, with Paddy Power ending its sponsorship of live televised football.

Family of Danny (6) ‘blown away’ after €121,000 raised for cancer treatment in US

The parents of a six-year-old Co Waterford boy who is battling a rare form of cancer have said raised so far towards the cost of specialist life-saving treatment in the US.

Ombudsman sued for not investigating alleged mis-selling of mortgage

Decision-making at the financial services ombudsman is set to come under the spotlight in a lawsuit over its refusal to investigate a complaint about alleged mis-selling of a mortgage.

VIDEO: Farming protesters arrive in Dublin with tractor convoy yesterday

Drugs, physical abuse, vandalism ‘par for course’ on Dart, bus, Luas

More than 200 Dart carriages have been vandalised this year, with repairs and cleaning costing the taxpayer in excess of €500,000.

Brokers ‘must do more to cut the cost of motor insurance,’ insists reform group

Insurance brokers have been urged to do more to bring down motor cover costs. It comes after details emerged of high levels of commission being paid to brokers by insurers for motor policies.