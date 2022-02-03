Today's news headlines: Tourism recovery at risk as 40,000 jobs go unfilled; Prince Andrew’s ex claims photo of him with accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘could be Irish body double’

Tourism recovery at risk as 40,000 jobs go unfilled

There are fears a chronic skills shortage will hamper the tourism industry’s recovery as 40,000 job vacancies remain unfilled in the sector. Fáilte Ireland will publish the figures next week when it unveils its most comprehensive research to date on the tourism and hospitality labour market.

Prince Andrew’s ex claims photo of him with accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘could be Irish body double’

Prince Andrew’s ex has claimed the infamous photo which shows him with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in Jeffrey Epstein’s home is faked.

What we can expect as ‘Golfgate’ trial over alleged Covid breaches at Clifden hotel event resumes today

The 'Golfgate' trial of two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over alleged breaches of the health act at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner resumes today at Galway District Court.

‘Ridiculous’ passport delays prevent family from meeting baby for six months

A mother who has been waiting six months for her baby’s passport has hit out at how delays have prevented her family from meeting her first-born son.

There’s no easy choice in fixing the pensions timebomb – Taoiseach

There will not be “any easy choices” to make in deciding whether or not the state pension age should be raised as the end-of-March deadline looms, according to the Taoiseach.

Coveney says DUP’s halting of checks on goods at ports would be ‘breaking the law’

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has hit out at the DUP’s decision to halt Northern Ireland Protocol checks and said it would be a “breach of international law”. Stormont’s Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has ordered a halt to agri-food checks at ports in Northern Ireland in the continuing row over the protocol.

The Indo Daily: Bricking it - With house prices near their Celtic Tiger peak are we heading for a crash?

‘Game changer’ – €48m tour of Thrones studio to become huge tourist magnet

The new Game Of Thrones Studio tour, which opens to the public tomorrow in Banbridge, Co Down, is expected to become one of the biggest tourist attractions for fans of the hit franchise and represents a “game-changing” investment for the area.

Thousands of US troops being sent to Europe in show of support to Nato

US President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 American troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, in the latest military manoeuvre in his confrontation with Russia.

Aer Lingus gives final warning to 1,000 ground staff

Aer Lingus has today warned about 1,000 ground handling staff at Dublin Airport that they must accept a Labour Court recommendation made last month on pay or else face the prospect of their jobs being outsourced.