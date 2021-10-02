Today's news headlines: tough charges for motorists lie ahead, and frontline Bank Holiday set for November

Tough measures on petrol and diesel cars under new climate plan

Higher taxes, more tolls, parking restrictions and congestion charges all lie ahead for motorists in the push to halve transport carbon emissions under the Government’s upcoming Climate Action Plan.

Bank holiday set for November as farm leader says his members also took on great risk

A special bank holiday next month is largely agreed as a “Thanksgiving” for the efforts of frontline workers and to honour lost lives.

Vaccinated patients as young as 30 require ICU treatment

Patients as young as 30 who were fully vaccinated have been admitted to intensive care with Covid-19, it emerged yesterday.

Taoiseach says ‘vast majority will not see increases in their Local Property Tax’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out any new form of residential charges or rises to the Local Property Tax, saying it forms no part of upcoming tax proposals.

High-earning department heads get €2,000 increase under public sector pay agreement

Civil servants who run government departments, including health chief Robert Watt, have received a pay rise of more than €2,000.

Priory Hall developer McFeely in new property row

Ten years on from the Priory Hall debacle that saw more than 40 families being evacuated from fire-trap apartments in Donaghmede, north Dublin, rogue property developer Tom McFeely is embroiled in planning enforcement issues with Belfast City Council.

Director of penalised firm sits on board of Irish stock exchange owner

A director of a fund management company that was penalised by the Central Bank following a “deliberate” breach of financial regulations by a delegate, retains a seat on the supervisory board of Euronext, the owner of the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE).

Are you ready for LPT change?: Five things you must know

Homeowners have to revalue their homes and make a submission to the tax authority next month.

Queen is ‘funding Prince Andrew’s legal defence against sex claims’

Queen Elizabeth is privately funding Prince Andrew’s legal fight against sex abuse allegations to the tune of millions of pounds, it is understood.