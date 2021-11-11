Today's news headlines: Time fast running out to turn tide of Covid surge, warns Tony Holohan; soccer referees threaten national walk-out over abuse

Time fast running out to turn tide of Covid surge, warns Tony Holohan

Surging Covid-19 cases and a rise in hospitalisations have put the country back in the grip of the virus, amid desperate appeals to people to cut back on their socialising.

Referees threaten nationwide walk-out if abuse continues

Referees have threatened to withdraw from all soccer nationwide, unless appropriate measures are enforced to end abuse and violence towards match officials.

Expert who was handed climate role by Eamon Ryan canvassed for Greens

A member of the Climate Action Advisory Council (CCAC), whom Environment Minister Eamon Ryan appointed without an open competition, canvassed for the Green Party in the run-up to the last general election.

Primary schools still in the dark on how antigen testing plan will work

Primary schools remain in the dark about how antigen testing of close contacts of Covid cases will operate as officials continue to work on the detail.

Insolvent builders backed by €11m from cash-for-passports scheme

Two building firms involved in the construction of rural housing have been given the protection of the courts from their creditors.

Tony Holohan ‘in favour’ of Covid passes for hairdressers, gyms

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is in favour of Covid passes being extended for entry to gyms and hairdressers.

Rent supports for victims of domestic violence are to be made permanent

The pandemic rent supplement for domestic violence victims will be made permanent, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will announce today.

Higher taxes and PRSI are needed to halt pensions timebomb, says ESRI

Higher taxes and more PRSI contributions will be needed to fund the State pension in future, according to a leading think-tank.

Whistleblowers who call out illegality in financial firms ‘should get reward’

Whistleblowers who call out illegal behaviour should be financially rewarded, most people asked in a survey said.

Dr Tony Holohan: We're socialising at a level we can't sustain







