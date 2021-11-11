Today's news headlines: Time fast running out to turn tide of Covid surge, warns Tony Holohan; soccer referees threaten national walk-out over abuse

Surging Covid-19 cases and a rise in hospitalisations have put the country back in the grip of the virus, amid desperate appeals to people to cut back on their socialising.
Referees have threatened to withdraw from all soccer nationwide, unless appropriate measures are enforced to end abuse and violence towards match officials.
A member of the Climate Action Advisory Council (CCAC), whom Environment Minister Eamon Ryan appointed without an open competition, canvassed for the Green Party in the run-up to the last general election.
Primary schools remain in the dark about how antigen testing of close contacts of Covid cases will operate as officials continue to work on the detail.
Two building firms involved in the construction of rural housing have been given the protection of the courts from their creditors.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is in favour of Covid passes being extended for entry to gyms and hairdressers.
The pandemic rent supplement for domestic violence victims will be made permanent, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will announce today.
Higher taxes and more PRSI contributions will be needed to fund the State pension in future, according to a leading think-tank.
Whistleblowers who call out illegal behaviour should be financially rewarded, most people asked in a survey said.