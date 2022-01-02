Today's news headlines: Three young people killed but infant survives horror crash; and hospitals feel the pressure as Omicron wreaks havoc

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie today.
A young mother and two other adults in their early 20s were killed in a horrific collision in Co Meath on New Year’s Eve in what was a dark denouement to a record-breaking year for road safety. However, one “miracle” outcome from the triple tragedy was the survival of a three-week-old baby girl, who was a front-seat passenger in one of the cars involved.
As Omicron rips through the country, the speed of transmission of Covid-19 has accelerated, with the rate of infection among healthcare staff doubling in 48 hours at one hospital.
Individuals with close links to garda killer Aaron Brady recently went to the US to try to “dig up dirt” on key witnesses who gave evidence at his trial in an attempt to overturn his conviction upon appeal.
All colleges have told Higher Education Minister Simon Harris they do not use controversial non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to deal with sexual harassment and bullying complaints, despite concerns the practice is prevalent in the third-level sector.
Ten organised crime gangs are under “advanced investigation” for people smuggling into Ireland, as An Garda Síochána sets its sights on putting these criminals out of operation.
Some staff at the OPW were paid on the double for travel and subsistence claims, with a lack of checks on expense sheets highlighted by internal auditors.
The Omicron surge is poised to wreak havoc on all workforces, with cases of the highly transmissible variant expected to peak to new records over the next two weeks.
A big increase in the abandonment or surrender of older dogs in 2021 has been reported by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).
Two male teens have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident in Ballsbridge.