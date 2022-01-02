Today's news headlines: Three young people killed but infant survives horror crash; and hospitals feel the pressure as Omicron wreaks havoc

Flowers left at the scene of the crash near Kells, Co Meath. Picture by Colin Keegan

Horror end to 2021 as three young people killed in crash

A young mother and two other adults in their early 20s were killed in a horrific collision in Co Meath on New Year’s Eve in what was a dark denouement to a record-breaking year for road safety. However, one “miracle” outcome from the triple tragedy was the survival of a three-week-old baby girl, who was a front-seat passenger in one of the cars involved.

Hospitals feel the pressure as Omicron wreaks havoc

As Omicron rips through the country, the speed of transmission of Covid-19 has accelerated, with the rate of infection among healthcare staff doubling in 48 hours at one hospital.

Pals of garda murderer visit US as part of plan to ‘dig up dirt’ on key trial witnesses

Individuals with close links to garda killer Aaron Brady recently went to the US to try to “dig up dirt” on key witnesses who gave evidence at his trial in an attempt to overturn his conviction upon appeal.

Colleges tell Harris they don’t use controversial NDAs

All colleges have told Higher Education Minister Simon Harris they do not use controversial non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to deal with sexual harassment and bullying complaints, despite concerns the practice is prevalent in the third-level sector.

Gardaí target 10 gangs involved in people smuggling

Ten organised crime gangs are under “advanced investigation” for people smuggling into Ireland, as An Garda Síochána sets its sights on putting these criminals out of operation.

Some OPW staff paid on the double for expenses due to lack of checks

Some staff at the OPW were paid on the double for travel and subsistence claims, with a lack of checks on expense sheets highlighted by internal auditors.

Omicron onslaught fuels surge in staffing outages

The Omicron surge is poised to wreak havoc on all workforces, with cases of the highly transmissible variant expected to peak to new records over the next two weeks.

Surge in older dogs discovered injured, straying or abandoned

A big increase in the abandonment or surrender of older dogs in 2021 has been reported by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA).

Two teens hospitalised after stabbing incident in Ballsbridge

Two male teens have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident in Ballsbridge.